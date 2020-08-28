Patricia Anne Griffore
Patricia Anne Griffore, 81, of Port Hope, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family, under hospice care.
She was born on Jan. 23, 1939 in Highland Park, to the late Russell and Iva (Lynch) De Mund. Patricia and Howard Griffore were united in marriage on Jan. 31, 1958 in Detroit. Patricia loved genealogy. She wrote and did research for the Michigan Genealogical Council, and received an award. Patricia was intrigued by doing paranormal research. She loved baking, loved her pets and all animals, and enjoyed being with her family.
Patricia is survived by her husband Howard Griffore of Port Hope; and children, Babette (Dale) Carney of St. Clair, Bill (Theresa) Griffore of Port Austin, Annette (Marcus) Lord, Janette (Greg) Lee of Sante Fe, New Mexico, Evette (Keith) Jacobson of Davison; 15 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place at Sunset Valley Crematory. Arrangements are being handled by the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach.
