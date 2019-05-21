Patricia Lou Babcock

Patricia Lou (McGillvray) Babcock, 88, of Bay Port, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Courtney Manor in Bad Axe. Patricia was born April 27, 1931 in Bad Axe to the late Floyd and Henrietta (Gillingham) McGillvray. Upon the death of her father Floyd at a very young age, Patricia was raised by her mother and late step-father Elmer Gall. She loved spending summers at the family cottages on North Island. She graduated from Bay Port High School where she was a cheerleader. For several years she lived in Ludington where she became a very avid bowler and once bowled a perfect 300 game. She also earned "Manager of the Year Award" for three consecutive years from her employer, Majik Market. She loved hosting holiday meals for all her family. In later life her favorite past times included reading romance novels, doing crossword puzzles, playing Yahtzee, and going out for Chinese food. Patricia is survived by her daughters Deborah (Gary) Jenkins of Jeffersonville, IN and Amy Bice of Bay Port; sons Jay (Pam) Dubey of Pigeon, James (Leslie) Dubey of Alma and Patrick Dubey of Bay Port; grandchildren Chloé, Jeffrey, Laura, Brooke, Lindsey, Jamie, Michael, Thomas, and David; great-grandchildren Silas, Tori, Trent, Connor, Maxwell, Wesley and Ethan; brothers Floyd McGillvray of Clio and Larry (JoAnn) Gall of Hillsdale and sister Alice Small of Bay Port. Cremation has taken place. Her life will be celebrated at a family grave side service to be held later this summer at the New Bay Port Cemetery. Cremation arrangements are being handled by the Champagne Funeral Chapel. Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choosing. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 21, 2019