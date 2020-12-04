Paul Binder

Paul Richard Binder, a resident of Mason, Mich., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his children on Sunday, Nov. 8 at the age of 66.

The third oldest of seven children, he was born in Bad Axe, MI on Jan. 28, 1954 to Francis and Barbara Binder (nee Pageau) of Kinde, Mich.

He was a proud Spartan and alumnus, supporting the university and sports teams his entire adult life. After graduation he moved to the Lansing area where he began a lifelong career in petroleum sales. Paul was an avid golfer and bowler and was a member of local leagues for over 40 years. He enjoyed hunting every November with his childhood friends and sharing a local microbrew while watching the game. Most of all, Paul adored his three children and five grandchildren.

He is survived by his two sons and one daughter, their spouses, and children: Timothy and April Binder, sons Jack and Zigmond; Nicholas and Samantha Binder, daughters Magdaline and Emerson; and Jaclyn and Kyle Panter, and son Fitzgerald. He is also survived by his mother, Barbara Binder, two brothers

and three sisters and their spouses: Robert and Carol Binder, Constance and Thomas Penfold, Nancy and Joseph Michalski, Monica and Randall Simmons, and Mark and Nikki Binder.

Paul was also the "fun uncle" to many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Francis; and brother Jonathan.

The family will be holding a private memorial and is requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations are made to the Greater Lansing food bank and to the family for North Huron High School Senior Scholarship fund.

Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes of Mason, MI handled the arrangements.



