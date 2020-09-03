1/1
Paul E. Radabaugh
1938 - 2020
Paul E. Radabaugh, 81, of Owendale passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at Courtney Manor in Bad Axe.
Paul was born Sept. 20, 1938 in Sebewaing to the late Charley and Ethel (Kelley) Radabaugh. He attended Sebewaing High School. He married Dorothy Roe on Dec. 8, 1956 in Sebewaing. He retired from Crop Production Services in Owendale after many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially the grandkids, watching sports on TV (yelling at the referees and umpires), taking care of his lawn and working in his garage.
He is survived by his wife Dorothy; children Rick (Brenda) of Chesaning, Peggy Vargo of Sebewaing, Rhonda (Jim) Bolzman of Sebewaing, Marie of Bad Axe, Randy (Laura Snear) of Owendale, Jerry (Dawn) of Gagetown and Lori (Dave) Rosier of Bay City; 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; brother Olie "Fred" of Warren and sister Linda McKnight of Florida. He was preceded in death by his brothers Bill, Eddie, Ben, Wayne and Don; sisters Midge, Lou and Betty; son-in-law Reggie Vargo and great-grandson Anthony Baker.
A memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon. Interment will be in Grant Twp Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
A special thank you to all of the staff at Courtney Manor for taking such good care of Paul.
Memorials may be made to the family. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com.

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Champagne Funeral Chapel
SEP
10
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Champagne Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Champagne Funeral Chapel
7356 W Michigan Ave
Pigeon, MI 48755
989-453-2324
