Paul Joseph Rendon
1933 - 2020
Paul Joseph Rendon, formerly of Caro and then Bad Axe, Mich., passed away on Sept. 12, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Born May 27, 1933 in San Antonio, Texas, Paul was a son of the late Benigno and Guadalupe Rendon of Caro. He was a proud veteran of the U. S. Navy and retired from Eaton Foundry in Vassar, Michigan.
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Joyce, his siblings Francisco, Reynaldo, Reuben, Ramon, Reymundo, Richard, Erlinda, Rosendo, Ben Jr., and a grandson, Jay.
He is survived by his daughters Cheryl and Debra; grandsons Michael, Kevin, Derrick, Marcus; his great grandson Seth; and two great granddaughters Madeline and Emerson. Paul also cherished the love and friendship of Geri Siemen and her entire family.
No funeral services will be held. The family would like to express their gratitude to MediLodge of Lansing and Elara Caring Hospice services and their staffs. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home, Lansing. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com.



Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Sep. 15, 2020.
