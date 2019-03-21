Paul W. Prince, 74, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Courtney Manor Nursing Facility in his hometown of Bad Axe. Paul was born on May 30, 1944, in Trenton, Michigan, son of the late Floyd and Hazel (Connolly) Prince. He married Patricia Shaltonis on Aug. 21, 1983. She preceded him in death on Aug. 10, 2018. Paul served in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, horseshoes, making pizza for Super Bowl parties, listening to music of all genres, and spending time with family and friends, and he was always willing to help. Paul is survived by his three daughters, Sara (Frank) Drysdale of Texas, Tracy Eisinger Attard of Bad Axe, and daughter-in-law, Lisa Prince of Tennessee; one brother, Robert Prince of Brownstown; two sisters, Bonnie Hinten of Trenton, and Shirley Adams of Brownstown; four grandchildren, Amadeo, Elijah, Sara and Jacob; two brothers-in-law, Dave (Deborah) Hutchison of Caro, and Stephen (Carrie) Shaltonis of Bad Axe; sister-in-law, Judy (Patrick) Mattice of Bad Axe; and many special cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Paul was preceded in death by sons, Thomas Prince and Dennis Eisinger; sister-in-law, Janet Hutchison; and his beloved chocolate lab, Bucky. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe. Officiating will be Rev. Cody Rhode. Burial will be in Colfax Cemetery. Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. until the service time at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Kaufman Funeral Home. If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please visit www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary