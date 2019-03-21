Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaufman & Company Funeral Home
84 Westland Drive
Bad Axe, MI 48413
(989) 269-3000
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaufman & Company Funeral Home
84 Westland Drive
Bad Axe, MI 48413
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kaufman & Company Funeral Home
84 Westland Drive
Bad Axe, MI 48413
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Kaufman & Company Funeral Home
84 Westland Drive
Bad Axe, MI 48413
View Map

Paul W. Prince


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul W. Prince Obituary
Paul W. Prince, 74, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Courtney Manor Nursing Facility in his hometown of Bad Axe. Paul was born on May 30, 1944, in Trenton, Michigan, son of the late Floyd and Hazel (Connolly) Prince. He married Patricia Shaltonis on Aug. 21, 1983. She preceded him in death on Aug. 10, 2018. Paul served in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, horseshoes, making pizza for Super Bowl parties, listening to music of all genres, and spending time with family and friends, and he was always willing to help. Paul is survived by his three daughters, Sara (Frank) Drysdale of Texas, Tracy Eisinger Attard of Bad Axe, and daughter-in-law, Lisa Prince of Tennessee; one brother, Robert Prince of Brownstown; two sisters, Bonnie Hinten of Trenton, and Shirley Adams of Brownstown; four grandchildren, Amadeo, Elijah, Sara and Jacob; two brothers-in-law, Dave (Deborah) Hutchison of Caro, and Stephen (Carrie) Shaltonis of Bad Axe; sister-in-law, Judy (Patrick) Mattice of Bad Axe; and many special cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Paul was preceded in death by sons, Thomas Prince and Dennis Eisinger; sister-in-law, Janet Hutchison; and his beloved chocolate lab, Bucky. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe. Officiating will be Rev. Cody Rhode. Burial will be in Colfax Cemetery. Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. until the service time at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Kaufman Funeral Home. If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please visit www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now