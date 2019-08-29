|
Paulette Maurer, age 59 of Ubly passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on Feb. 8, 1960, to Josephine (Dybilas) Wolschlager and the late Joseph Wolschlager. Paulette and Jeffrey Maurer were united in marriage on June 30, 1979 at St. Columbkille Church. Paulette worked for Gemini Corporation for over 35 years. She was Treasurer of the Ubly Lions Club, and President of the Thumb Vets Auxiliary. She enjoyed gardening, golfing, going for a ride on the Harley with her husband, and spending time with her family. Paulette is survived by her husband Jeffrey Maurer of Ubly, her mother Josephine Wolschlager of Ubly, son Matthew (Katie) Maurer of North Port, Florida, 4 brothers: Clarence (Barb) Wolschlager of Bad Axe, Dennis (Kelly) Wolschlager of Bad Axe, Mark Wolschlager & Katrina Metz of Bad Axe, Gary Wolschlager of Bad Axe, three sisters: Rosemary (Gerald) Stephenson of Flat Rock, IN, Theresa (Rich) Hund of Clarkston, Joann (Gary) Osantowski of Madison Heights, brothers-in-law: Noel (Judy) Maurer of Mayville, Gregory (Deb) Maurer of Bad Axe, Martin (Connie) Maurer of Caseville, Ray Maurer of Bad Axe, sister-in-law Sheila Morin of Bad Axe. She was preceded in death by her father Joseph Wolschlager, sister-in-law Rita Maurer and brother-in-law Dennis Morin. Funeral mass for Paulette will be Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Columbkille Catholic Church of the Good Shepherd Parish, with Fr. T.J. Fleming & Fr. Nate Harburg officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation for Paulette will be on Friday, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Kaufman Funeral Home of Bad Axe. Visitation on Saturday will be at the church beginning at 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. A Parish Vigil Service will take place on Friday, at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Memories can be shared at www.Kaufmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 29, 2019