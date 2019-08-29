Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaufman & Company Funeral Home
84 Westland Drive
Bad Axe, MI 48413
(989) 269-3000

Paulette Maurer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paulette Maurer Obituary
Paulette Maurer, age 59 of Ubly passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on Feb. 8, 1960, to Josephine (Dybilas) Wolschlager and the late Joseph Wolschlager. Paulette and Jeffrey Maurer were united in marriage on June 30, 1979 at St. Columbkille Church. Paulette worked for Gemini Corporation for over 35 years. She was Treasurer of the Ubly Lions Club, and President of the Thumb Vets Auxiliary. She enjoyed gardening, golfing, going for a ride on the Harley with her husband, and spending time with her family. Paulette is survived by her husband Jeffrey Maurer of Ubly, her mother Josephine Wolschlager of Ubly, son Matthew (Katie) Maurer of North Port, Florida, 4 brothers: Clarence (Barb) Wolschlager of Bad Axe, Dennis (Kelly) Wolschlager of Bad Axe, Mark Wolschlager & Katrina Metz of Bad Axe, Gary Wolschlager of Bad Axe, three sisters: Rosemary (Gerald) Stephenson of Flat Rock, IN, Theresa (Rich) Hund of Clarkston, Joann (Gary) Osantowski of Madison Heights, brothers-in-law: Noel (Judy) Maurer of Mayville, Gregory (Deb) Maurer of Bad Axe, Martin (Connie) Maurer of Caseville, Ray Maurer of Bad Axe, sister-in-law Sheila Morin of Bad Axe. She was preceded in death by her father Joseph Wolschlager, sister-in-law Rita Maurer and brother-in-law Dennis Morin. Funeral mass for Paulette will be Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Columbkille Catholic Church of the Good Shepherd Parish, with Fr. T.J. Fleming & Fr. Nate Harburg officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation for Paulette will be on Friday, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Kaufman Funeral Home of Bad Axe. Visitation on Saturday will be at the church beginning at 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. A Parish Vigil Service will take place on Friday, at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Memories can be shared at www.Kaufmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paulette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now