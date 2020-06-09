Pauline King Fleming
Pauline King Fleming, 99, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Briarwood Healthcare Center in Iowa City, Iowa on June 1, 2020.
Pauline was born in Detroit on March 15, 1921 to Sarah (Bidwell) and Paul H. King. She graduated from Northern High School in Detroit and attended Michigan State College and the University of Arizona.
She married Thomas R. Fleming on Sept. 18, 1943. Armed with scarce domestic skills, she quickly launched her career as a self-educated household engineer as she and Tom raised their family in Birmingham. She was a marvelous seamstress, creative crafter, an accomplished backyard ice rink builder and a walking encyclopedia of household hints. Having experienced the great depression, Pauline was the ultimate conservationist and recycler. No partially full condiment or sweetener packet was discarded, items in the freezer section of the "ice box" had infinite longevity and expiration dates were for the weak.
Upon retirement, Pauline and Tom moved to their home on Lake Huron in Port Austin. She would be spotted cruising her beloved Broken Rocks Association on her moped, educating grandchildren on the art of blowing bubble gum bubbles and challenging them to rapid fire, multi-handed solitaire games where she insisted the cards always be within her reach. As she approached 80, she decided to start "wintering" in Iowa City, Iowa with her daughter Nancy. She quickly became a Hawkeye fan, enjoying the college town and company of friends and family. Humor, honesty (often unfiltered) and hope were keys to her long life. Her quick wit and love of a good laugh endeared everyone who met her (even when she corrected their grammar).
Pauline was proceeded in death by her husband Tom, daughter Nancy Ryan and many wonderful pets.
She will be greatly missed by her sons John (Linda) Fleming of Lake Orion, and Paul (Stephanie) Fleming of Fort Wayne, Indiana, grandchildren Amy (Walter) Sparks, Lisa (Glen) Grumbling, Elizabeth (Russ) Shifferd, Jim (Angela) Fleming, Mike (Christine) Fleming, Stephen (Caitlin) Fleming, Brian (Jess) Fleming, and 20 great grandchildren.
Her family would like to thank the staff at Briarwood Health Center for their excellent care.
A celebration of Pauline's life will be held at a later date at Broken Rocks Clubhouse in Port Austin. Please consider a donation in Pauline's honor to the Friends of the (Iowa City) Animal Center Foundation www.facf.org , the Port Austin Public Library or Easter Seals of Michigan.
Arrangements are with Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City, where online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com.

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jun. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
