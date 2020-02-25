|
Pauline Marie Siemen Messing
Pauline Marie Siemen Messing, 78 of Minden City, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at Lakeview Extended Care and Rehab Center of Harbor Beach Community Hospital.
She was born on March 18, 1941 in Harbor Beach, to the late Edward and Pauline (Lawitzke) Woolford. She and Bernard Messing were united in marriage on January 20, 1996. Pauline was a Registered Nurse, and later continued on as a Hospital Administrator. She enjoyed cats, dogs, gardening, her nursing work, and always making sure everyone was fed.
Pauline is survived by her husband Bernie Messing of Minden City; children, Ashley (Thomas) LaJoie of Caro, Sarah (Ryan) Volmering of Harbor Beach, Wayne (Fiance Megan Bischer) Messing of Minden City; grandchildren, Julia and Michael LaJoie, Landon, Connie and Tanner Volmering, Olivia Messing; three step-grandchildren, Melissa, Matthew and Garrett LaJoie; brothers and sisters-in-law, Esther Jane Woolford of Filion, John (Peggy) Messing, Angus Booms, George (Linda) Messing, Donna (Leo) Emming, Marie Gay, Florence (Richard) Wolschleger, Alvin Messing, Darlene (Florenzio) Ornelas, Ivan (Lori) Messing; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Caroline (Jack) Smith, Dottie (Edwin) Schubring, Wally, Edward and Scott Woolford; sisters-in-law Judy Booms and Betty Frost; and brother-in-law Ben Gay
Funeral Services for Pauline will be Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach, with Rev. Leo Thoms officiating. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery. Visitation for Pauline will be on Friday, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach. Visitation on Saturday will begin at 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 25, 2020