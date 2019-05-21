Services Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Cross Lutheran Church 136 S. Main St. Pigeon , MI View Map Send Flowers Funeral service 11:00 AM Cross Lutheran Church 136 S. Main St. Pigeon , MI View Map Peggy Ann Koehler

1954 - 2019 Obituary On Saturday, May 18, 2019, Peggy Ann Koehler of Pigeon, wife, mother and sister, passed away after complications related to diabetes at Scheurer Hospital, Pigeon, at the age of 64 years. Peggy will be forever remembered by best friend and husband of 35 years, Richard (Dick) Koehler, and much-loved son, Brian, of Mount Pleasant. Peggy was eternally grateful to Brian for a second chance at life when he donated his kidney 18 years ago and she cherished each day going forward. Even now with her passing, she would believe this is only the "beginning." Peggy was born Nov. 14, 1954, in Bad Axe, to the late Virginia (Miller) and William Krug. She was a 1973 graduate of Bad Axe High School. She married Richard Koehler on April 5, 1986 at Cross Lutheran Church in Pigeon where they have since attended. She enjoyed traveling to the Upper Peninsula with her faithful dog Sula, reading, gardening, ship-watching at North Harbor in Marquette, visiting waterfalls and baking for others. Peggy worked as a legal secretary for Haley & Haley Law Firm, Kraus-Ferris Law Firm and beginning in 1979 as a deputy clerk under the former Judge M. Richard Knoblock. She became Huron County Clerk in 1996 where she served until her retirement in 2011. Peggy was an active member of the Cross Lutheran Church in Pigeon where she had been involved in both the choir and hand bells. She was on numerous church committees and was a member of Club 59 in Elkton, Chat & Chew, golf league at Hidden Harbor and the Huron County Community Band, playing the French horn. She will be truly missed by her siblings, but have left in our hearts an abundance of memories and laughter that will last us a lifetime: brothers Leonard (Jamie) Krug of Freeland and George (Lori) Krug of Bad Axe; sisters Deborah Maurer and her significant other Ed Barter of Farmington Hills, Susan (Wilbur) Craven of Florence, Alabama and Margaret Sadro of Bad Axe; brother-in-law Rodney (Alice) Koehler of Traverse City and sister-in-law Laurie (Art) Britt of Caseville. Peggy will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Douglas Sadro and in-laws Richard and Lillian Koehler. Dick, Brian and her family extend our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Leslie Rocher and other physicians and staff at Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Select Specialty Hospital at Covenant Health Care, Saginaw and Scheurer Hospital in Pigeon for their support and kind words over this extended period of time and to the entire staff and support at the Davita Clinic, Bad Axe. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Cross Lutheran Church with Rev. Mark Gerisch officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Cross Lutheran Church. Memorials may be made to Cross Lutheran Church, 136 S. Main St., Pigeon, MI 48755 or Compassus Hospice, 5986 Cass City Road, Cass City, MI 48726. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements, www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 21, 2019