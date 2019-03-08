Home

Champagne Funeral Chapel
7356 W Michigan Ave
Pigeon, MI 48755
989-453-2324
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Champagne Funeral Chapel
7356 W Michigan Ave
Pigeon, MI 48755
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Bad Axe, MI
Peter Albert Champagne Jr.


1929 - 2019
Peter Albert Champagne Jr. Obituary
Peter Albert Champagne Jr., 89, of Bad Axe, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw. Pete was born Oct. 31, 1929, at home in Chandler Township to the late Peter Sr. and Olive (O'Connor) Champagne. He served in the US Army in the Korean War. While stationed in Japan he met Hisako "Susie" Shirai and they married in Yokohama, Japan on June 8, 1953. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Along with others he was a founding partner of Thumb Tool and Engineering. He was a employed at numerous Huron County manufacturing businesses and retired from Active Industries in Elkton. Pete is survived by his wife Susie; children Nancy (Don) Bouck of Bad Axe and John (Cindy) Champagne of Bad Axe; son-in-law Ronald (Gerilyn) Landenberg of Bad Axe; grandchildren Brandon (Lisa), Wesley (Tracy), Ryan (Christine), Heather (Jason), Robin (Chris), and Jake; great-grandchildren Tobyn, Emma, Ayden, Brady, Bryce, Hunter, Remington, Quinton and Hisako; and brother Irvin (Alice) Champagne of Caseville. He was preceded in death by his daughter Susan Landenberg and siblings: Annamae, Loretta, Joanne, Helene, Winnifred, Virgil, Jim, Russell, Grace, Lee, John, and Chuck. A funeral mass will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 12 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bad Axe with Fr. Rob Howe presiding. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8pm Monday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel. Memorials may be made to the and . Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Mar. 8, 2019
