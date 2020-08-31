1/1
Peter David Janik
1937 - 2020
Peter David Janik, 83, of Bad Axe, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at Courtney Manor.
Peter was born on Feb. 17, 1937 in Bad Axe to the late John and Lottie (Stachura) Janik. He married Fronda Mellendorf on July 8, 1978 at the Bad Axe Methodist Church. She preceded him in death on Dec. 21, 2003.
He attended St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Peter started work at a sugar beet factory then finished his employment at Tower Automotive after 36 years of service. He enjoyed gardening, farming, fishing, polka music, John Deere tractors, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his sons, Brian Janik of Bad Axe, Joe (Deb) Janik of Bay City, and Richard Janik of Bay City; his sisters Mary Gucwa of Bad Axe and Helen (Walt) Storckle of Bad Axe; brother, Henry (Nancy) Janik of Bad Axe; sister-in-law Linda Mellendorf of Caseville; one brother-in-law, Lee (Betty) Mellendorf of Grandville; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Peter was preceded in death by his son David; sister Frances (Chester) Bartnik; brother Frank (Dorothy) Janik; brother-in-law Walter Gucwa; sister-in-law Carolyn Harvey.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 2 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Good Shepherd Parish of Sheridan Corners. Rev. Nate Harburg, pastor, will officiate. Peter's final resting place with be next to his wife, Fronda, in St. Columbkille Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. And Wednesday at St. Columbkille Catholic Church from 10-10:45 a.m. Face masks will be required along with social distancing per the governor's current executive orders.
Memorials can be made to Peter's family, care of Brian Janik.
Care has been entrusted to the Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly. Please visit www.smigielskifuneralhomes.com to express your sympathy and sign the guestbook for Peter's family.

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home - Ubly
SEP
2
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Good Shepherd Parish
SEP
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Good Shepherd Parish
Funeral services provided by
Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home - Ubly
2091 Main Street
Ubly, MI 48475
(989) 658-8501
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
