Peter DixonPeter Dixon, 79, of Pigeon, passed away peacefully on Nov. 4, 2020, while surrounded by his family.Peter was born July 1, 1941 in Detroit to Ralph Chaney Dixon and Betty Bruinekool Dixon. His family relocated to Pigeon after the end of World War II. In Pigeon, Peter excelled scholastically and athletically. He graduated as Valedictorian and lettered in numerous sports but most specifically his love was basketball.Peter went on to attend Central Michigan University where he continued his love of sport while playing basketball and golf for the University.Peter earned his Medical Degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine. While he was at Wayne State he met a young nurse, Marjorie Dixon, nee, Workman and they married shortly after. The marriage lasted until Pete's passing. After medical school he was called to Vietnam where he served his country honorably as a Doctor and earned the Bronze Star.After Vietnam Peter did his medical residency in Southern California and later established his private practice in St. Helena, Calif. His practice was that of a small town general practitioner and lasted for many years. He especially took pride in the many St. Helena babies he delivered.After retirement, Peter continued to enjoy sports, fishing and cards. He was a very accomplished golfer until his health failed and anyone who competed against him in golf, bridge or any skill game knew him to be a whip smart, tenacious competitor.Peter is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marjorie Dixon; daughter Susan Dixon of St. Helena and son Tom Dixon of St. Helena; 5 grandchildren, Maxwell Raunegger, Andreas Raunegger, Georgia Dixon, Henry Dixon and Samuel Raunegger, all of St. Helena.Also surviving are siblings, Dr. Barbara Dixon (Tim Caldwell) of Mt. Pleasant, Michael Dixon (Judy Dixon) of Sand Point, and Louise Dixon of Evanston, Ill.Due to Covid restrictions the family will be having a private funeral service.In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Scheurer Hospital or Pigeon First United Methodist Church. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the cremation.