Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MacAlpine Funeral Home, Inc - Bad Axe
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
MacAlpine Funeral Home, Inc - Bad Axe
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
MacAlpine Funeral Home, Inc - Bad Axe
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
MacAlpine Funeral Home, Inc - Bad Axe
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Peter J. Ney, 89, of Bad Axe, passed away on Aug. 4, 2019, at Covenant Hospital in Saginaw, Michigan after a brief illness. Pete was born March 31, 1930, in Detroit, to Peter L. and Anastasia (Moussea) Ney. He married Margaret Walsh on April 25, 1953 at Our Lady of Lake Huron Church in Harbor Beach. They were married 66 years. He graduated from Bad Axe High School in 1948 where he starred in football, basketball and baseball. Upon graduation he was signed by the Chicago White Sox organization, playing baseball professionally with the Hutchinson, Kansas Elks before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War, earning the rank of Staff Sergeant. Pete owned and operated Pete's Bar in Bad Axe for 21 years after which he and his wife, Margaret, owned and operated Pete's Sporting Goods in Bad Axe for 10 years. He was a member of the Bad Axe Fire Department for 35 years, serving as chief for 23 years; a member of the Huron County Board of Commissions for 12 years from 1975 – 1986, serving as chairman in 1977 and 1980; also serving on several county boards including Corrections, Health Department, Transit and most recently the Mental Health Board, retiring within the last year with 40 years of service. Pete was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he served as an usher; past member of the Verona Hills Golf Club, Bad Axe Lions Club, member of the Bad Axe Knights of Columbus and the Port Austin American Legion. Peter and Margaret spent their winters in Lakeland, Florida, where they attended Detroit Tigers spring training games for 35 years. Pete was an avid hunter, spending a lifetime hunting deer with his family and friends on the Ney Ranch in northern Michigan. Surviving are his wife, Margaret; daughter, Mary Anne Carder; sons, David (Tracy) and Patrick, all of Bad Axe; daughter-in-law, Linda Fini of Caro; eight grandchildren: Todd Carder, Sara (Mike) McCrea, Kate (Jahn) Fennessy, Peter (fiancée Paula) Ney, Alyssa (Tim) Smith, Lauren (Eric) Teasdale, Louis Ney and James Ney; and 11 great-grandchildren. Peter was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Joseph Courtney Ney and sons, Michael and Paul Ney. Mass of Christian burial will take place 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bad Axe with Fr. T.J. Fleming officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at MacAlpine Funeral Home in Bad Axe with a Fire Department service at 6 p.m. and a Scripture service at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be offered to the St. Hubert Parish Food Pantry. Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019
