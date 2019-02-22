Phyllis Page, 82, of Warren and formerly of Kinde, passed away on Feb. 18, 2019, at Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield, Michigan. Phyllis was born on April 8, 1936, in Dwight Township, daughter of the late Felix and Theresa (Lemanski) Prill. She attended the Kelly Rural School. She married Romanus Page on Oct. 16, 1954. Phyllis was a devoted housewife and a loving mother. She was a great cook who just knew how to put together leftovers to make an excellent meal. If someone needed help, she would do what she could. Phyllis loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and her dog, Amy. She loved listening to polka music. Phyllis is survived by her two sons: Allen (Alma) Page of Warren, MI and Gene Page of Kincheloe, MI; two daughters: Annette Acord of Warren, MI and Marilyn (Douglas) Ridenour of Edmore, MI; seven grandchildren; and two great- grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers: Maynard (Maryann) Prill of Lapeer and Benny (Betty) Prill of Kinde; her sister: Gloria (Ted) Schad of Marlette; sister-in-law, Betty Prill formerly Madison Heights, MI; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Romanus Page; her brother, Ernest Prill; twin brothers: Lloyd and Floyd Prill; a son, Peter Page, grandson, Perry Page and a son-in-law, Billy Kelley. Per Phyllis's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family memorial will take place at a later date. Information supplied courtesy of the MacAlpine Funeral Home in Bad Axe, MI. Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary