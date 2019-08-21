|
|
Phyllis Tinsey, 65, of Bad Axe, passed away on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on Feb. 18, 1954 in Bad Axe, daughter of the late Durelle and Alvertia (Armstead) Hiller. Phyllis enjoyed quilting, baking, and spending time with her grandchildren. Phyllis is survived by her three sons: Dale (Cathy) Blackstock, Jr. of Bad Axe, Robert Blackstock of Bad Axe, Bryan Blackstock and special friend Ashley Hayden of Saginaw, six grandchildren: Casey, KayLee, McKenzie, Zoey, Elizabeth, Analee, her siblings: David Hiller of Bad Axe, Beverly Bivens of Kinde, Cecil Hiller of Bad Axe, Janet Hallock of Kinde, Sherry Hiller of Bad Axe, Shelly Vuillemot of Bad Axe, Sharon Hiller of Bad Axe, her special friend Great Aunt Mary Forbing. She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane Tinsey, siblings: Darlene Hiller, Gary Hiller, Karen Hiller, and special friend Eugene Champagne. Funeral Services for Phyllis will be Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Kaufman Funeral Home of Bad Axe. Burial will follow in New River Cemetery. Visitation for Phyllis will be Thursday, at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. Memories can be shared at www.Kaufmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019