Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaufman & Company Funeral Home
84 Westland Drive
Bad Axe, MI 48413
(989) 269-3000
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Kaufman Funeral Home of Bad Axe
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Kaufman Funeral Home
Bad Axe, MI
View Map

Phyllis Tinsey


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Tinsey Obituary
Phyllis Tinsey, 65, of Bad Axe, passed away on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on Feb. 18, 1954 in Bad Axe, daughter of the late Durelle and Alvertia (Armstead) Hiller. Phyllis enjoyed quilting, baking, and spending time with her grandchildren. Phyllis is survived by her three sons: Dale (Cathy) Blackstock, Jr. of Bad Axe, Robert Blackstock of Bad Axe, Bryan Blackstock and special friend Ashley Hayden of Saginaw, six grandchildren: Casey, KayLee, McKenzie, Zoey, Elizabeth, Analee, her siblings: David Hiller of Bad Axe, Beverly Bivens of Kinde, Cecil Hiller of Bad Axe, Janet Hallock of Kinde, Sherry Hiller of Bad Axe, Shelly Vuillemot of Bad Axe, Sharon Hiller of Bad Axe, her special friend Great Aunt Mary Forbing. She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane Tinsey, siblings: Darlene Hiller, Gary Hiller, Karen Hiller, and special friend Eugene Champagne. Funeral Services for Phyllis will be Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Kaufman Funeral Home of Bad Axe. Burial will follow in New River Cemetery. Visitation for Phyllis will be Thursday, at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. Memories can be shared at www.Kaufmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now