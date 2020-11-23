1/1
Randall Gabriel Wisneski
Randall Gabriel Wisneski
Randall Gabriel Wisneski, 63, passed peacefully on Nov. 13, 2020, in Dallas, Ga. Randy is survived by his son, Jeremy Wisneski of Marietta, Ga., and his daughter, Jillian Wisneski of Dallas, Ga.
He is preceded in death by his father Andrew Wisneski of Kinde, Mich.; his mother Lucy Wisneski of Kinde; his brother Dave Wisneski of Kinde; his brother Al Wisneski of Bad Axe, Mich.; and his sister Angie Perdue of Midland, Mich.
Randy was born on Jan. 6, 1957, in Bad Axe, Mich., to parents Andrew and Lucy. He graduated from Kinde High School in 1975. In 1987, Randy moved to Smyrna, Ga. Randy was a great family man and loving father. He enjoyed Braves Baseball, The Georgia Bulldogs, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. His family and friends will always remember him as a kind and funny person.

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Nov. 23, 2020.
