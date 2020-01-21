|
Randall S. McLean, 65, of Pigeon, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 after a long courageous battle with cancer. Randy was born Oct. 2, 1954 to Richard and the late Carolyn (Beach) McLean. He graduated from Caseville High School in 1973. He married Sandra L. Brown on May 18, 1979 at Hayes United Methodist Church. He retired in 2015 as a pattern maker after 37 years with Huron Castings/Blue Diamond in Pigeon. He enjoyed NASCAR, woodworking, and spending time with his family. Randy is survived by his wife Sandy; children Rhonda (Chad) Pobanz of Bay City and Cory of Bay City; grandchildren Olivia and Lindsey Pobanz and Ella McLean; father Richard of Daytona Beach, FL; siblings Dick (D'Ann) of Caseville, Robert of Kinde, Roxanne of Caseville and Rodney (Janet) of Harbor Beach; and brothers-in-law Mick (Joyce) Brown and Robert (Cathy) Brown. He was preceded in death by his mother Carol, mother-in-law Iva Brown, sister-in-law Patti May and nephews Danny Dufty and Ricky McLean. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Hayes United Methodist Church with Rev. Matthew Chapman officiating. Burial will be in Caseville Township Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel and one hour prior to the service on Thursday in church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ascension St. Mary's Foundation-Cancer Fund. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jan. 21, 2020