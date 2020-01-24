|
Randolph "Randy" Forster, 76 of Bad Axe, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at McLaren Bay Special Care after a brief, but hard-fought battle with pulmonary issues. Randy was born on July 21, 1943 in Warren to the late Otto and Betty (Rolph) Forster. He attended Laker High School. On a snowy Nov. 30, 1979, he married his wife, Jean (Nugent) at her parent's farmhouse in Bad Axe. Randy dedicated many years working as an officer for the Bad Axe Police Department, and retired from the Huron County Sheriff's Office, where he was a supervisor for the Community Work Program. He had a true ability for giving sound, life advice on many occasions, and made it a point that others knew their full value and potential. He could connect and build quality relationships with anyone. Among his many interests were hunting, fishing, ham radio, coffee crew, and spending countless summer days finding garage sale treasures with his best friend of many years, Ed. His true passion, however, was his family. He was a proud brother, uncle, godfather, and most importantly, Papa. He lived and breathed for his twin granddaughters, whom he affectionately referred to as "his girls." Surviving are his wife, Jean; four children, Becky (Tim) Stephan of Bad Axe, Debbie (Dave) Stringer of Ubly, Steve (Kristie) Forster of Bad Axe, and Dave (Nicole) Forster of Tampa, FL; seven grandchildren, Harper, Baylee, Leah, Nicole, Eric, Sara and Josh; one brother, Scott Forster of Elkton, and many nieces and nephews. Randy was proceeded in death by two brothers – Ron and Rod Forster. Services to celebrate Randy's life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at 11 a.m., at the Bad Axe First United Methodist Church; with Rev. Phil Tousley officiating. Burial will be in Colfax Township Cemetery. Friends may call for visitation on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. at the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe, or Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jan. 24, 2020