Rev. Ray DeWeerd Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Ray DeWeerd Smith
Rev. Ray DeWeerd Smith, 84, formerly of Elkton, died Saturday, June 13 at his daughter's home in Mears while under hospice care.
DeWeerd was born April 17, 1936 in Troy, North Carolina to the late Fred DeWeerd and Bertie (Saunders) Smith. He graduated from Southern Pilgrim Bible College High School in 1954. He married Marguerite L. Luginbhl in Troy on Aug. 13, 1955.
He moved to Greensboro, NC after college, then later moved to Flint, working in auto manufacturing for several years before becoming sales manager at Select Mobile Homes. He pastored three years in Ypsilanti before moving to Elkton in 1985 where he started a new congregation. In 1988 he built a new church on Whalen Street, the Community Wesleyan Church, where he served as pastor until his retirement in 2005. Two weeks after retiring, he moved to Lennon where he served at Lennon Wesleyan church until retiring and moving to Brooksville, Florida. He returned to Michigan last year.
He is survived by his wife Marguerite; daughter Karen and Paul Smith, son Dwayne (Tracey) Smith, daughter Renita (Tony) Kretzschmer, and daughter Beth (Mike) Moore. Grandchildren Tim, Ben, Andy, Kelly, Julie, Haley, Grant, Steve, Jon, Rachel, Wesley, Shana, Jennifer, and Allissa; 19 great-grandchildren; sisters Jewel Dean deceased(Parkes) Richey, Delores Kelly, deceased husband James, Rebecca (David) Surrett.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17 outdoors at the Elkton Community Wesleyan Church with Rev. Ean Green and William O'Nan officiating. Services will be outside under a tent, and those attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon.
Memorials may be made to Community Wesleyan Church, 5171 Whalen Street, Elkton, MI 48731.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved