Rev. Ray DeWeerd Smith

Rev. Ray DeWeerd Smith, 84, formerly of Elkton, died Saturday, June 13 at his daughter's home in Mears while under hospice care.

DeWeerd was born April 17, 1936 in Troy, North Carolina to the late Fred DeWeerd and Bertie (Saunders) Smith. He graduated from Southern Pilgrim Bible College High School in 1954. He married Marguerite L. Luginbhl in Troy on Aug. 13, 1955.

He moved to Greensboro, NC after college, then later moved to Flint, working in auto manufacturing for several years before becoming sales manager at Select Mobile Homes. He pastored three years in Ypsilanti before moving to Elkton in 1985 where he started a new congregation. In 1988 he built a new church on Whalen Street, the Community Wesleyan Church, where he served as pastor until his retirement in 2005. Two weeks after retiring, he moved to Lennon where he served at Lennon Wesleyan church until retiring and moving to Brooksville, Florida. He returned to Michigan last year.

He is survived by his wife Marguerite; daughter Karen and Paul Smith, son Dwayne (Tracey) Smith, daughter Renita (Tony) Kretzschmer, and daughter Beth (Mike) Moore. Grandchildren Tim, Ben, Andy, Kelly, Julie, Haley, Grant, Steve, Jon, Rachel, Wesley, Shana, Jennifer, and Allissa; 19 great-grandchildren; sisters Jewel Dean deceased(Parkes) Richey, Delores Kelly, deceased husband James, Rebecca (David) Surrett.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17 outdoors at the Elkton Community Wesleyan Church with Rev. Ean Green and William O'Nan officiating. Services will be outside under a tent, and those attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon.

Memorials may be made to Community Wesleyan Church, 5171 Whalen Street, Elkton, MI 48731.



