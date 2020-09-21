Raymond Frederick Licht
Raymond Frederick Licht, 83, of Pigeon, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Scheurer Hospital in Pigeon.
Ray was born March 14, 1937 in Pigeon to the late Frederick and Maria (Bergman) Licht. He graduated from Elkton High School in 1955. He married Elaine Spomer, of Sebewaing, on Aug. 23, 1958 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Sebewaing.
Ray was a jack of all trades. He previously farmed, ran a custom crop spraying business, and over the years worked many other jobs too numerous to list, including everything from factory work to construction to truck driving and most recently driving school bus for Laker Schools. He had a passion for the outdoors, hunting, and the shooting sports. He loved kids and was a great mentor to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren along with probably thousands of area youth whose lives were touched by him over the years whether they were on his bus route, in his hunter education classes, or coached by him in the Archery in the Schools program.
Ray is survived by his wife Elaine; sons Alan (Peggy) of Pigeon, David (Sherry) of Florida, and Michael (Sally) of Troy; grandchildren Nathan (Jessica), Andrew (Angela), Jordan (Katie), Kendra (Kenny), Justin (Rebecca), and Laecoln (Warren); and great-grandchildren Maeson, Kloei, Shyann, Avah, Boden, Hoyt, Dani, Colton, Griffin, Taylor, Aubrey and Brooks. He was preceded in death by his daughter Brenda; granddaughter Kaylee Rae: brother Edwin; and sisters Frieda, Dorothy, and Gertrude.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23 at Cross Lutheran Church in Pigeon with Rev. Glenn Sokolowski officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel.
Memorials may be made Cross Lutheran Church, Cross Lutheran School or Laker Archery. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com