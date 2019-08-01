|
Raymond J. Mayes, 85, passed away peacefully at Courtney Manor with family by his side. He was born on Nov. 3, 1933, the son of the late Edwin and Lucy (Goretski) Mayes in Port Austin, MI. Ray was devoted to his family and community. He is survived by his wife, Lynne; his daughters: Brenda (Jeffrey Theobald and Susan (Andrew) Richner, his sons, Alan Mayes and Paul (Vicki) Mayes. He is also survived by his five grandchildren: Andrew Clark Richner, Jr. and Emily Richner, Molly Mayes, Andrew Theobald and Matthew Theobald: His Sisters-in-law Sally (Carl) Mayes and Jane (Edwin) Mayes; as well as many nieces, nephews and great-nephews. Raymond attended school in Port Austin, earned an associate degree at Port Huron Junior College and served in the U.S. Army for two years. While in high school, Ray was an outstanding basketball player and was named to the Class D All State basketball team. On June 14, 1958, Raymond Married Lynne Schumacher. The couple raised their four children in Port Austin and celebrated their 61st anniversary in June, 2019. Ray is a member of St Michael's Church of the Annunciation of the Lord Parish, a 40-year member of the Port Austin Lion's Club, the past secretary of the Port Austin School Board, a member of the American Legion, Frank Horetski Post 499, Port Austin, and a proud member of the Port Austin Fire Department where he served as chief for five years. Raymond and his brother, Edwin, owned and operated Winder's Products, a vial manufacturing business on Spring Street in Port Austin. He loved all sports, especially Port Austin and Michigan State teams. An avid hunter, he and brothers, Ed and Harold, and twin sons, Alan and Paul enjoyed pheasant, duck, goose, and crow hunting. Watching harness racing was another of his passions. He owned race horses along with his brothers. Above all, raising his four children was his joy. Ray was pre-deceased by his brothers; Harold (Betty) Mayes, and Edwin (Jane) Mayes and Carl (Sally) Mayes, and his sisters: Venice (Philip) Finan and Theresa (Mark Flannery. We would like to extend our sincere thanks for the compassionate care provided by the Questover and Courtney Manor. As per Raymond's request, cremation has taken place. Right of Christian Burial will take place at St. Michael's Catholic Church of the Annunciation of the Lord Parish in Port Austin on Saturday at 11 am. Visitation will be on Friday from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Knoblock Funeral Home in Kinde and at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Port Austin Fire Department, PO Box 458, Port Austin, MI 48469.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 1, 2019