Raymond Thomas Furness
Raymond Thomas Furness, 78, of Kinde passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at his home.
Raymond was born on July 25, 1942 in Cass City to the late Alfred and Lucille (Gage) Furness.
Ray loved collecting model cars and trucks. He had a passion to help people and would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. In his later years, he enjoyed working for the Huron Daily Tribune and worked there for 20 years as a driver. His job gave him a chance to visit and help his friends along his route. He retired in 2018.
The family appreciates the friends and neighbors that watched over Ray as his health deteriorated over the last year. We cannot thank you enough.
Raymond is survived by his special friend Judy Montreuil of Cass City; son Ray (Dorrreen) Furness of Harbor Beach; sisters Linda Ward of Winter Haven, Fla., Betty Jane Pangborn of Essexville and Norma Smith of Bad Axe; grandchildren Trevor and Cassie; great-grandchildren Gunner and Elaina; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister Mary Atkinson.
Cremation has taken place. It was Ray's wish not "to make a fuss", so in respect of his wishes, there will not be a funeral or memorial service.
The family asks that you remember him as the loving, caring man he was, lift him up and pay your respects in your own way.
We would also love for you to leave a story or a kind word in the guest book, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com
.