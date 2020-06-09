Raymond "Ray" William Kohr

Mr. Raymond "Ray" William Kohr, Jr, 82, of Bay Port, passed away Friday morning, June 5, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by family and under the care of hospice.

Ray was born Aug. 10, 1937, in Saginaw, the son of the late Raymond William, Sr and Esther Kohr. He grew up in Bay Port and attended Bay Port and Pigeon schools.

Ray graduated from Central Michigan University in 1959 with a degree in Elementary Education. He was married Aug. 1, 1959 to the love of his life, Virginia (Ginny) Lee Bordine. Ginny and Ray were married over 60 years. She preceded him in death earlier this year on Feb. 25, 2020.

Ray completed a MS degree in General Education from Michigan State University and an Educational Specialist degree from Central Michigan University. He was a teacher in Grand Rapids and Midland, a principal in Fenton, and an administrator in Belleville for 25 years until his retirement in 1994 in Bay Port and Jupiter, Florida.

Ray was a member of Bay Port United Methodist Church, Rotary, and served as past President of the Mid-East Michigan WBCCI (Airstream Club International). He expressed his love for the water, especially Lake Huron, in multiple fishing and boating excursions with his family on his beloved Boston Whaler, "Papa's Boat." He was also an avid duck hunter and historian. Ray's greatest joy was being a husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, neighbor and friend.

Ray was preceded in death, in addition to his parents and his wife, by daughter, Sandra Kohr Marshall. Ray is survived by his children, Jeffrey Kohr(Kristen) of Bay Port, Susan Shepard (Gary) of Shepherdstown, West Virginia, and son in law, Scott Marshall of Beaufort, South Carolina; his grandchildren, William (Blair) and Andrew (Stephanie) Shepard, and Katie Yum (Dan), Bill Kohr (Cara), Helaina Kohr (fiancé Reed Banner), and Kari and Zac Marshall; great grandchildren, Rylin, Brody, Benjamin and Jackson Shepard, and Ezekiel Yum; his sister in law, Lyndell Gibbs of Midland; niece Anne Davis, and nephews Ken, David and J. Willard Gibbs.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 8 on the front lawn of the Kohr Family Cottage in Bay Port, with Rev. Matthew Chapman officiating. Burial will follow in the New Bay Port Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral at the Kohr Family Cottage. A meal for family and friends will be served at the Kohr Family Cottage immediately following burial.

The family wishes memorial contributions to be made in the name of Raymond Kohr, Jr to either Compassus Hospice, 5986 Cass City, MI 48726 or Bay Port United Methodist Church, 836 N. 2nd Street, Bay Port, MI 48720.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store