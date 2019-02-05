Reta Pollum, 92, of Ubly, passed away on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Bay McLaren Specialty Care Facility in Bay City. Reta was born on Aug. 26, 1926, in Paris Township, daughter of the late Albert and Mary (Wrubel) Rutkowski. She married Herman Pollum on Sept. 15, 1945, in Parisville. He preceded her in death in 1999. Reta and Herman were dairy farmers for many years. She enjoyed gardening, church picnics, polka music and playing euchre. She especially enjoyed family gatherings, and she made the best homemade bread ever. Reta is survived by her children, Genevieve (Dave) Lasceski of Kinde and Florida, Leonard (Donna) Pollum of Lapeer, Eugene (Dayle) Pollum of Minden City, Dan (Cindy) Pollum of Ubly, Alvin (Diane) Pollum of Ubly, Ann (Joe) Sopczynski of Harbor Beach, Marvin (Melanie) Pollum of Bad Axe, and Richard (Michelle) Pollum of Minden City; 27 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Leona Zinger and Marcy Guigar; brother, Clarence (Christine) Rutkowski; sisters-in-law, Maxine and Barbara Rutkowski; and several nieces and nephews. Reta was preceded in death by three brothers, Elmer, Joe and Ed Rutkowski. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Good Shepherd Parish – St. John's Catholic Church in Ubly. Officiating will be Reta's godchild, Fr. Bill Rutkowski. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation was held from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe. A Christian Mothers Rosary and Scripture Service were offered Monday, both at the funeral home. Visitation also will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday. If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please visit www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary