Richard Piotr Babiszewski, 58, of Elkton, died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at McLaren Hospital in Flint. Rick was born Feb. 18, 1960, in Bad Axe, to Fannie (nee Soule) and the late Mike Babiszewski. He graduated from Laker High School in 1978 and worked as a baker at Main Street Bakery in Pigeon. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, hunting and video games. He is survived by his mother, Fannie Babiszewski Nieschulz of Elkton; siblings, Nola (Tim) Powell of Ohio, Michelle (John) Shields of New Zealand, Andrea (Ron) Kirkpatrick of Kinde, Robert (Bara) Babiszewski of Ubly, Becky Wiederhold of Elkton, Ramona (Doug) Wallace of Burton and Kendra (Chris) Mathews of Clarkston; special friend, Phyllis Dubey; step-children Candy Krohn, Amy (Tom) Gettel, Erica Sprague, Ryan Sprague and Matthew Shears; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his step-son, Chris Sprague; brother, Thomas; and brother-in-law, John Wiederhold. A memorial service will be at noon Friday at the Community Wesylan Church in Elkton, with Rev. Ean Green officiating. Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon Friday at the church. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. Memorials may be made to the family. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 5, 2019