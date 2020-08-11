Richard "Woodi" Beaver I
Mr. Richard "Woodi" N. Beaver I, 73, of Ubly passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at his residence while under hospice care.
He was born on March 25, 1947 in Bad Axe to the late Norman and Dorothy (Pace) Beaver. He married Kathleen Fisher on Oct. 29, 1971 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Parisville.
Rick spent his childhood in Bad Axe, attended a country school and then graduated from Bad Axe High School. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1965 and was deployed to Vietnam on the guided missile destroyer, USS Lawrence. Rick earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with one bronze star and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal in his four years of service. Rick moved to Ubly in 1970. He worked for Longuski Silo, Spenax Corp, Wruble Elevator and the Bingham Ambulance. Rick spent ten years as a custodian and bus driver for Ubly Community Schools. He retired from Bischer Ready Mix in 2017. He spent his retirement on the Ubly Homecoming committee. Rick was a dedicated and involved member of the Thumb Veterans Organization (TVO #1) as well as a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Allied Vets.
Rick loved driving his children to their sporting events. He enjoyed playing slow pitch softball on the Cumber league and bowling on the Ubly league. Rick was an umpire for Ubly Little League and Babe Ruth League. He loved hanging out in his garage watching the big screen TV with a Busch Lite. He was very involved in his family life, he enjoyed camping with his kids and celebrating holidays with his extended family. Rick was known around town as "Woodi" and loved by many.
Rick is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Kathleen S. Beaver of Ubly; one daughter, Dawn (Paul) Aldrich of Ypsilanti; two sons, Thomas J. (Jannette) Beaver of North Branch, Richard N. (Tiffany) Beaver II of Ubly; grandchildren Tyler and Brianna Beaver of Ubly, Jorja and Tia Beaver of North Branch, Asher Aldrich of Ypsilanti, Stephany Saaby of Ill.; great granddaughter Evalyn Saaby; four sisters Kathleen (Chris) Kowalski of Mayville, Georgiana Beaver of Ubly, Norma Beaver of Paw Paw, Jo Ann Beaver Alexander of Bad Axe; step brother Dean Beaver; many uncles, nieces and nephews.
Rick was preceded in death by his siblings, Robert and Tim Beaver, Martha Arnott; niece Debra Heilig; brother-in-law, Faron Alexander.
The celebration of Rick's life will be noon, Friday, Aug. 14 at the TVO Hall in Ubly. Rev. Nate Harburg, pastor of Good Shepherd Parish, will officiate.
Visitation will be at the TVO Hall on Thursday, Aug. 13 from 5-8 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. until the service at noon.
Please consider donating in Rick's memory to the TVO, McLaren Hospice or his family, care of his wife, Kathleen.
