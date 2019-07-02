Richard D. "Rick" Dorsch, 61, of Bad Axe, died Friday, June 28, 2019, at Karmanos Cancer Institute in Detroit. Rick was born Jan. 13, 1958, in Pigeon to the late Adolph and Florence (Bieri) Dorsch. He attended Laker High School. He married Virginia M. Talaski on Oct. 11, 1980, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rapson. Rick worked at Axis Machining in Pigeon. He loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, and garage sailing. He made you laugh and loved to tease. He loved pie (any kind); he even received treats from the nurses. He loved his family and was a great-papa. He is survived by his wife Virginia; children Cassie Hill of Kinde, Kellie (Terry) Hiller of Unionville and Lacey Dorsch of Bad Axe; grandchildren Quinn, McKenzie, and Mason; siblings Jean (Otis) Skinner of Bad Axe, Brenda (David) Apley of Bad Axe, Pam Camacho of Bad Axe, Brad (Darlene) Dorsch of Bad Axe, Larry (Lisa) Dorsch of Rapson, Betty (Steven) Jurgess of Bad Axe, and Timothy Dorsch of Bad Axe; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his siblings Mitch Dorsch, Caroline Yaroch, and Sally Jo Dorsch. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2 at the Champagne Funeral Chapel with burial in Caseville Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on July 2, 2019