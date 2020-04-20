|
Richard J. McIlhargie
Richard J. McIlhargie, 86, a life-long Lake Township resident, died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at his home.
Richard was born February 6, 1934 in Lake Twp to the late Cyril and Hazel (Herzog) McIlhargie. He graduated from Elkton High School in 1952. He married Louise Gosselin on Sept. 14, 1957 in Detroit. He was a builder and had worked with Stout Construction which built silos from Toledo to Huron County. Above everything he was a family man and loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife Louise; children Peggy (Kevin) Forster of Caseville, Carrie (Ric) Geilhart of Caseville, Lauree (Carl) Ryan of Caseville, R. Mike McIlhargie of Caseville and Penny (Ed) Wolefert of Mt. Pleasant; nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; and siblings Mabel Lenda of Cass City, Marlene (Guy) Schram of Montana, Linda McIlhargie of New Mexico, Conrad McIlhargie of Elkton, Bradley (Diane) McIlhargie of Kinde and Gloria (Dave) Cobb of Suttons Bay. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Riley Thiel, Frances Armbruster, and Leo, Frank, Janice and Aloysious McIlhargie.
A memorial service will be held at a later date when people are once again able to gather and celebrate his life. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 20, 2020