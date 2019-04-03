Services Cremation Society of Mid-Michigan 700 N. Monroe Street Bay City , MI 48708 989-892-1772 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Our Savior Lutheran Church Bad Axe , MI View Map Richard L. Armstrong

Richard L. Armstrong, 80, of Bad Axe and formally Manistee and Rockport, TX, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at home surrounded by family. Richard was born on Feb. 20, 1939, in Cass City, to the late Norman and Julia (Crocker) Armstrong. He married Oma-Kay Hartwick on June 6, 1964. Richard graduated from Elkton high school in 1957 then went on to serve the U.S Navy for four years before starting his career at GM as a machinist. He worked for Buick in Flint as a skilled tradesman for 32 years before retiring. He spent his retirement years in Manistee, MI during the warmer seasons and then traveled south to Rock Port, TX during the colder months. Together he and his wife also spent their retirement years traveling across the country visiting 46 of the 50 states. His favorite things to do was to go salmon fishing on his boat, RodDancer, on Lake Michigan, having happy hour with his buddies, attending NASCAR events, and spending time playing card games with his children and grandchildren. Richard is survived by his wife Oma-Kay of nearly 55 years, daughter Michele (Jim) Morell, and son Troy Armstrong (special friend Dee Dee). Also surviving are three grandchildren, Matthew (special friend Ashley) Newbegin, Allison (special friend Harry) Newbegin, and Skye Armstrong; one sister Beverly (Don) Hazard; sisters in law Sharron Hartwick and Catherine (Robert) Williams, and many nieces and nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law Tonya Armstrong, brothers in law, Jack Hartwick, and Jack VanAllen. Cremation has been taken place and a celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bad Axe. Reverend Kenneth Lueke officiating. To sign online guestbook visit www.cremationsocietymidmi.com. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019