Services Ramsey Funeral Home, Inc. 425 State Street Harbor Beach , MI 48441 (989) 479-3407 Richard Schmalz

1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Richard Schmalz, 84, a lifelong resident of Harbor Beach, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family when he went to be with our Heavenly Father. He was born on June 16, 1934 in Harbor Beach, to the late E. Allen & Mary (Ganley) Schmalz. On Oct. 23, 1954, he married his Port Huron sweetheart, Joyce Ann Christenson, only to be sent off to fight in the Korean War shortly there after. The newlyweds were reunited in August of 1956. Richard followed into the family business, Schmalz Plumbing & Heating, which began in 1910, as a master plumber. Rich was known around his community as a compassionate hardworking business owner that was always willing to lend a hand to someone in need. He was active in the JayCees, a life member of the Harbor Beach Conservation Club, and a member of the American Legion Post 197. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, family bonfires, as well as keeping track of his freighters passing by his home. Joyce and Rich loved travelling in their motor home to northern Michigan and Florida to see special relatives and friends, until her death on April 14, 2014. Rich is survived by his children: Beth Welker of Harbor Beach, Paul Schmalz of Valley View, OH, Michael (Sharon) Schmalz of Harbor Beach, Daniel Schmalz of Aiken, South Carolina, grandchildren: Jennifer & Andrew Schmalz, Zachary & Gabriel Martinez, Jade and Leah Schmalz, Brothers: Thomas (Judy) Schmalz of Lake Orion, Fred Schmalz and special friend Kim of Detroit, Brother-in-law Mark (Ann) Christenson of Fort Gratiot, and was endeared by many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sisters: Lexie (Donald) Wade, Carol (John) Wojnar, son-in-law Alfred Welker, and daughter-in-law Theresa Schmalz. Cremation has taken place at Sunset Valley Crematory of Bay City. A family memorial service will take place at a future date, arrangements are being handled by the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach. Memorials may be given to the Family Discretionary Fund. Memories can be shared at www.RamseyFH.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries