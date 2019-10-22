|
|
Richard W. Maikrzek, 72 of Ubly, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at his home with his family by his side while under hospice care. He was born on July 12, 1947, in Cass City, to the late Leonard and Eileen (Osentoski) Maikrzek. He married Rose Danielski on April 23, 1966, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rapson. Richard was a 1965 graduate of Ubly High School. He was an electrician and a member of IBEW Local 252 for 51 years. He was also a member of the Ubly Fox Hunters Club for 30 years and a member of the Michigan Steelheaders. Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing Keno with his family and friends. Richard is survived by his wife of 53 years, Rose of Ubly; three sons, Greg Maikrzek and his wife, Kristi of Las Vegas, NV, Jeff Maikrzek and his wife, Wendy, of Ubly, Jason Maikrzek and his wife, Tracy of Macomb; one daughter, Nanette Hembrough and her husband, Marty of Ubly; eight grandchildren, Brittany, Paige and Tabitha Maikrzek, Gabi, Cole and Matt Maikrzek, Claire and Emma Hembrough; one great-grandchild, Shae; three brothers, Kenneth (Laurel) Maikrzek of Ubly, Mike (Jean) Maikrzek of Troy, Gary (the late Becky) Maikrzek of Houghton Lake; six sisters, Janet (the late Jerry) Melo of Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, Paula (Dennis) Romzek of Minden City, Lisa (Kenneth) Kokotovich of Macomb, Deborah (Bill) Cleland of Bad Axe, Karen (Dewey) LeMaster of Louisa, KY, Kathy (Gary) Rifenbark of Bad Axel one sister-in-law, Marie (the late Ray) Peruski of Ubly; many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place and a private graveside service and memorial will be at a later date. Care has been entrusted to the Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly. Please visit www.smigielskifuneralhomes.com to express your sympathy and sign the guestbook for Richard's family.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Oct. 22, 2019