Rita Agnes Depcinski
Rita Agnes Depcinski, 91 of Bad Axe passed away Monday June 22, 2020. Rita was born April 19, 1929 in Harbor Beach, daughter of the late Arthur and Henrietta (Kirsch) Booms. She married Raymond Depcinski on Oct. 20, 1951. He preceded her in death on Sept. 29, 2017.
Rita is survived by two sons Richard (Cindy Depcinski) and Charles (Therese) Depcinski all of Bad Axe, seven daughters Mary (Rand) Smith of Lucas, OH, Nancy (Dean) Carpenter of Caro, Betty (Joe) Myers of Gladwin, Carol (Bob) Osantoski of Bad Axe, Janet (Kevin) Sharkey of Gilbert, Ariz., Sue (Greg) Krozek of Kinde, Sharon Depcinski partner of Jeff Krisel of Grand Rapids; brothers Earl (Beatie) Booms, Carl (Marjie) Booms; brother-in-law Bernard Holdwick; sisters Alice (Allen) Depcinski and Jane (Harv) Learman; grandchildren Kim (Dave) Roland, Kristin (Jerry) Lively, Nick (Meredith) Smith, Brian (Kristin) Smith, Matthew Osantoski, Brad Osantoski, Mike Carpenter, Tim Carpenter, Jessica (Zac) Garlick, Shawn (Melanie) Depcinski, Nicole Depcinski, Janessa (Alex) Maldonado, James Cummings, Joey Cummings, Joshua Cummings, Ryan Krozek, Samantha Krozek, Brooke Depcinski; step grandson Ryan Myers; and eight great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her siblings Violet (Bernard) Holdwick, Raymond (Liz) Booms, Betty, Charles, Frances, Richard, Vivian; grandson Dean Carpenter.
Rita Depcinski was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Rita passed away June 22, 2020 at Meadow Lanes under hospice care. Rita was a thoughtful, caring, warm and loving woman. She was known to always remember every family member's birthdays by sending cards and thoughtful letters. Rita was a member of D of I, Church member of St. Johns, pie maker and helper at K of C fish fry. She loved to play Euchre and bingo and listen to polkas especially played by Bob Osantoski and Tony Glaza. Rita enjoyed living on the farm and was an avid gardener.
The family would like to thank the staff at Meadow Lanes and Hospice for all the care she received.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at St. Johns Catholic Cemetery in Ubly. Officiating will be for Father Nate Harburg. Friends and family may gather at the cemetery from 9:30 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. If you wish to offer condolences to the family go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jun. 23, 2020.