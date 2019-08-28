Home

MacAlpine Funeral Home - Gage Chapel - Kinde
110 East Main Street
Kinde, MI 48445
(989) 874-4040
Rita Krajenka
Rita Krajenka
Visitation
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MacAlpine Funeral Home - Gage Chapel - Kinde
110 East Main Street
Kinde, MI 48445
Rosary
Rosary
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
MacAlpine Funeral Home - Gage Chapel - Kinde
110 East Main Street
Kinde, MI 48445
Visitation
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
MacAlpine Funeral Home - Gage Chapel - Kinde
110 East Main Street
Kinde, MI 48445
Funeral Mass
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Annunciation of the Lord, St. Michael Catholic Church
Port Austin, MI
View Map

Rita Krajenka


1926 - 2019
Rita Krajenka Obituary
Rita Krajenka of Dwight Township passed away Saturday, Aug. 24 at the age of 93. Rita was the daughter of Leo and Frances Goretski, and born on Jan. 2, 1926. She attended Kelly School. She was employed at Mayes Level and later Port Austin Level. Rita enjoyed watching Detroit Tiger baseball and Duke basketball. Rita and Edward Krajenka were married on Oct. 29, 1955. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Michael Catholic Church, Port Austin, where she was a member of the Holy Rosary Sodality. Rita is survived by her children, Monica, Gerard (Lillian), Geralyn, Larry (Yvonne) and Kevin (Pam). She was grandmother to Katelyn, Nick, Nicholas, Victoria and Cedric, and the many children who visited with her through the years. She is also survived by her brothers Marvin (Patricia) Goretski, Jerome (Judy) Goretski, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Edward, her sons Leo and Francis, sisters Agnes Strozeski and Eleanor Fisher, brothers-in-law Anthony Strozeski and Edward Fisher, John (Leocadia) Krajenka, Mary Krajenka, Regina (Herman) Gottschalk, Helen (Donald) Giroux. A funeral mass for Rita will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at the Annunciation of the Lord, St. Michael Catholic Church, Port Austin. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Gage Chapel, MacAlpine Funeral Home, Kinde. Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 28, 2019
