Rita V. Krueger
Rita V. Krueger, 94, of Bad Axe and formerly of Harbor Beach, peacefully passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020.
She was born on April 14, 1926 in Pinnebog to the late Peter and Elizabeth (Ahearn) Leneway. Rita and Elmer H. Krueger were united in marriage on April 15, 1944 in Dallas, Texas. He preceded her in death on Dec. 19, 1989.
She was a farmer's wife, was a 4-H leader and worked at the seat belt factory in Bad Axe. Rita started to work at the age of 15 at the Hubert Hospital in Bad Axe and worked at the University of Michigan as a cook. While living in Ann Arbor, she belonged to the Civil Air Patrol. She is a life member of the Veteran's Women Auxiliary in Port Hope and a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bad Axe. Rita had a warm welcome and meals for everyone. She loved to cook and bake. Rita enjoyed her swimming, dancing, playing cards, crocheting, gardening, fishing, traveling, and playing Bingo. She loved visiting with family and friends.
Rita is survived by her children, LeRoy Krueger of Bay City, Gloria Ham of Jackson, and Darwin (Linda) Krueger of Port Hope; grandchildren, Melissa Krueger (Chuck Hessling), Jeremiah Krueger, Amy Martinez, Julie Adams, John Adams, Amie (Jacob) Irving, Lisa Krueger, Scott (Angie) Krueger, Suzie (Eric) Smith, Anna (Daniel) Naruta-Moya, Daniel Naruta (Melanie Pearson); and 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Maureen Krueger of Harbor Beach, and many nieces and nephews, especially among them one, JoAnn Cove.
She was preceded in death by her son Ronald Krueger, daughter-in-law, Joyce (O'Halloran) Krueger, grandson, Raymond Ham; her brothers: Joseph, Wilbur, Francis, Edward, Donald and John Leneway; her sisters: Bernice Herbert, Marion Smith, Kathleen Horton, Veronica (Helen) Mayhew, and Margaret Leneway.
Family is greatly appreciated to all the staff at Huron County Medical Care Facility, McLaren Thumb Region Hospital for their care and service to our loved one.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on June 10, 2020 at the MacAlpine Funeral Home. There will be service at 6 p.m. by the Veteran's Women Auxiliary. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Rock Falls Cemetery with Rev. Kenneth Leuke officiating.
Memorials may be offered to: Alzheimer's Association, to the American Heart Association, or to the Huron County Medical Care Facility Activity Department
Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jun. 8, 2020.