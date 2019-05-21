Services Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Champagne Funeral Chapel Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM Champagne Funeral Chapel Funeral Mass 2:00 PM St. Roch Catholic Church Robert Allen Crowner

Robert Allen Crowner, 80, of Sand Point, formerly of Clawson, died Sunday, May 19, 2019 at home under hospice care. Bob was born June 14, 1938 in Pontiac to the late Richard and Gladys (Double) Crowner. He graduated Clawson High School in 1957 and attended Ferris State College. He married Judith McClure on Nov. 22, 1958, at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Clawson. He was owner of Crowner's Beauty Salon in Clawson from 1957 until his retirement in 1999. He was active in Clawson government, serving as constable, councilman, and Mayor. He was an active member of the community, volunteering with the Clawson/Troy Elks, Clawson Eagles, Clawson Historical Society, Knights of Columbus, Goodfellows, Home for the Aged, Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Boy Scouts and being a football coach for Little League. His family had purchased property on Sand Point in the 1950's and built a cottage. After retiring he made the cottage his home and again became active involved in his new community by serving on the South Shore Civic Association as president and road commissioner. He enjoyed driving his golf cart around his neighborhood and visiting with neighbors. He is survived by his wife Judy; daughters Terri (Rick) Norey of Mancelona, Tracy Gleason of Warren and Tammy (Kevin) Cynowa of Oxford; grandchildren Jeff (Megan) Norey, Jackie (Jake) White, Megan (Matt) Oxlade, Mike (Rachel) Cynowa, Casey, Amber and Jacob Gleason; great-granddaughters Lyla and Charlotte; and brother Tim (Phyllis) Crowner of California. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter Judy and brother Gary Crowner. A funeral mass will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at St. Roch Catholic Church with Fr. Robert Pare presiding. Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel. There will be a procession from the funeral home to the church on Wednesday afternoon. Memorials may be made to the family to be used for Bob's daughter Tammy's cancer treatment. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 21, 2019