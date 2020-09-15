Robert C. BowersoxRobert C. Bowersox, 71, of Pigeon, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at Autumnwood of Deckerville.Rob was born Feb. 16, 1949 in Reed City to the late Robert A. and Marilyn (Milton) Bowersox. He was a US Army veteran. He worked for Wayne State University as a groundskeeper and he loved working in his garden. He moved from Taylor to Pigeon in 2000. Locally he worked as a substitute teacher at several local schools and a security guard at Dow Agrisciences in Harbor Beach. He enjoyed collecting model cars, ships and eagles. He was a 41-year member and high priest of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, currently attending in Bad Axe.Rob is survived by his wife Judy; stepdaughter Samantha Jeckewicz and stepson David (Diane) Jeckewicz; grandchildren Nicole (Steven) LaBane and Timothy Jeckewicz; great-grandson Steven Robert; sisters Deb and Carrie and brother Jeffrey. He was preceded in death by his brother Randy.Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon. Burial will be in Grand Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 Friday.Memorials may be made to Helping Hands in Caseville.