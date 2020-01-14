|
Robert C. Witherspoon, 89 of Port Hope, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at William Beaumont Troy Hospital. He was born on Sept. 21, 1930 in Kinde, to the late Elmer and Ollie (Detgen) Witherspoon. Bob and Shirley Eggert were united in marriage on Jan. 5, 1957 in Port Hope. Shirley preceded him in death on April 29, 2002. Bob was a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Port Hope, and was a past treasurer, and was a member of Farm Bureau. Bob was very active and sat on many boards: school board, was a county commissioner and served as chairman of the board, mental health board, Huron Township supervisor, and the Huron County Board of Health. He enjoyed cooking, baking pies, gardening, and most of all, spending time with his family and grandchildren. Bob is survived by his children, Susan Witherspoon of Port Hope, Dennis (Kim) Witherspoon of Ashland, Ohio, Terry Witherspoon of Toledo, Ohio, Peggy (Ed) Maschke of Millington; six grandchildren Adam, Josh (Stephanie) Sarah, Andrew, Nick, Amanda; great-grandson Jonah, and his sisters, Jean Weiss of Saginaw, Karen (Richard) Whitehead of Atlanta, Georgia, and Diane (Dale) Reinke of Sandusky; his brothers and sister-in-law Orville (Jean) Eggert of Harbor Beach, Gary Eggert of Harbor Beach, and Elaine Eggert of Harbor Beach. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Arnold, Norm, Rich, Kenny Witherspoon and Arlene Brown. Funeral services for Bob will be Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church of Port Hope, with Rev. David Dodge officiating. Burial will follow in New River Cemetery. Visitation for Bob will be Wednesday, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach. Visitation on Thursday will be at the church from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. A scripture service will take place Wednesday at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Memories can be shared at www.RamseyFH.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jan. 14, 2020