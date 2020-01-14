Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ramsey Funeral Home, Inc.
425 State Street
Harbor Beach, MI 48441
(989) 479-3407

Robert C. Witherspoon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert C. Witherspoon Obituary
Robert C. Witherspoon, 89 of Port Hope, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at William Beaumont Troy Hospital. He was born on Sept. 21, 1930 in Kinde, to the late Elmer and Ollie (Detgen) Witherspoon. Bob and Shirley Eggert were united in marriage on Jan. 5, 1957 in Port Hope. Shirley preceded him in death on April 29, 2002. Bob was a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Port Hope, and was a past treasurer, and was a member of Farm Bureau. Bob was very active and sat on many boards: school board, was a county commissioner and served as chairman of the board, mental health board, Huron Township supervisor, and the Huron County Board of Health. He enjoyed cooking, baking pies, gardening, and most of all, spending time with his family and grandchildren. Bob is survived by his children, Susan Witherspoon of Port Hope, Dennis (Kim) Witherspoon of Ashland, Ohio, Terry Witherspoon of Toledo, Ohio, Peggy (Ed) Maschke of Millington; six grandchildren Adam, Josh (Stephanie) Sarah, Andrew, Nick, Amanda; great-grandson Jonah, and his sisters, Jean Weiss of Saginaw, Karen (Richard) Whitehead of Atlanta, Georgia, and Diane (Dale) Reinke of Sandusky; his brothers and sister-in-law Orville (Jean) Eggert of Harbor Beach, Gary Eggert of Harbor Beach, and Elaine Eggert of Harbor Beach. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Arnold, Norm, Rich, Kenny Witherspoon and Arlene Brown. Funeral services for Bob will be Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church of Port Hope, with Rev. David Dodge officiating. Burial will follow in New River Cemetery. Visitation for Bob will be Wednesday, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach. Visitation on Thursday will be at the church from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. A scripture service will take place Wednesday at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Memories can be shared at www.RamseyFH.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -