Robert Douglas Ricker, 87, of Sebewaing, formerly of Owendale, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the Tuscola County Medical Care Community in Caro, of Parkinson's disease, with his family by his side. Robert was born June 22, 1931, in Owendale, son of the late Morris and Berniece (Pedler) Ricker. He married Katherine Rose Grasel on Dec. 22, 1951. He is a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He worked for Consumers Power (Energy), and retired in 1994. He was on the Owendale Fire Department for 40 years and was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Sebewaing. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing and spending time with his family. Robert is survived by his wife, Katherine of 67 years; children: Lynda (Paul) Rocheleau of Cass City, Jeff (Pam) Ricker of Clarklake and Kim (Randy) Ewald of Sebewaing; grandchildren: Raelynn (Kevin) Vaughn, Jeremy (fiancé Sarah Putnam) Rocheleau, Jeffrey (special friend Veronica DiFeo) Ricker, Bryan (Jennifer) Ricker, Andrea (Neal) Martin, Ashley (Nick) Gettel, Justin (Wendy) Ewald, Chelsey Kennedy and Lauren (David) Cavender; 17 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sister, Gail Anderson of Pigeon; and sister-in-law, Maryann Grasel of Frankenmuth. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Berniece Ricker; brother-in-law's: Bruce Anderson, Robert Grasel and Reuben Sjulstad; and sister-in-law, Edna Sjulstad. The service will be held Monday, April 15, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Sebewaing. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon. Rev. Michael Boyer will be officiating. Burial will be at Grant Township Cemetery (Gagetown) at 3 p.m. Memorial donations may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church. Arrangements handled by Juengel & Mellendorf Funeral Home in Sebewaing. Share a memory at www.jmfuneralhome.com