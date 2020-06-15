Robert J. Wood
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert J. Wood
Robert J. Wood, 93 of Harbor Beach, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Harbor Beach Community Hospital.
He was born on Feb. 12, 1927, to the late William and Adeline (Mausolf) Wood. Bob was a graduate of Our Lady of Lake Huron Catholic School in 1944. Bob attended University of Detroit Mercy.
He then served in the US Army, in North Africa during World War II. Bob and Betty Miller were united in marriage on Jan. 12, 1952. Bob was a member of Our Lady of Lake Huron Catholic Church. He was one of the first parishioners to be a Eucharistic Minister, he was a lector and served as Parish Council President. Bob was employed at Hercules, Inc. for 40 years, retiring in 1989 as Superintendent of Operations.
Bob played baseball on the Carlings Baseball Team and the American Legion Baseball team. He also enjoyed bowling, golfing, watching Detroit Sports: Lions, Red Wings, Tigers, and most of all enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Betty Wood of Harbor Beach, and children, Thomas (Paula) Wood, Stephen (Catherine) Wood, David (Rochelle) Wood, James (Cheryl) Wood, Susan (Patrick) Sorenson, Charles (Kim) Wood, Robert (Lisa) Wood; 18 grandchildren, Anthony, Andrew, Aaron and Adam Wood, Robert Wood, Stephanie Wampler, Mary Wood, Alex Wood, Joel, and Jodi Wood, Christopher Sorenson, Thomas, Jennifer and Sean Sorenson, Jacob, Emily and Maxwell Wood, and Nathan Wood; and 13 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Francis (Miller) Robb, Virginia Miller, and many nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by a sister Dorothy (Floyd) Meyer, and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Herman Miller, David Miller, Margaret (Jack) Currie, Rhea (Hank) Eppenbrock, and Dr. Jim Robb.
Funeral Mass for Bob will be Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11 a.m., at Our Lady of Lake Huron Catholic Church, of the Holy Name of Mary Parish, with Fr. George Amos officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation for Bob will be Tuesday, from 2-8 p.m. at the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach. Visitation on Wednesday will be at the church beginning at 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m.
Memorials may be given to OLLH School.
Memories can be shared at www.RamseyFH.com .
Please note that during this time we are still practicing social distancing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ramsey Funeral Home, Inc.
425 State Street
Harbor Beach, MI 48441
(989) 479-3407
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved