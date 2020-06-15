Robert J. Wood
Robert J. Wood, 93 of Harbor Beach, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Harbor Beach Community Hospital.
He was born on Feb. 12, 1927, to the late William and Adeline (Mausolf) Wood. Bob was a graduate of Our Lady of Lake Huron Catholic School in 1944. Bob attended University of Detroit Mercy.
He then served in the US Army, in North Africa during World War II. Bob and Betty Miller were united in marriage on Jan. 12, 1952. Bob was a member of Our Lady of Lake Huron Catholic Church. He was one of the first parishioners to be a Eucharistic Minister, he was a lector and served as Parish Council President. Bob was employed at Hercules, Inc. for 40 years, retiring in 1989 as Superintendent of Operations.
Bob played baseball on the Carlings Baseball Team and the American Legion Baseball team. He also enjoyed bowling, golfing, watching Detroit Sports: Lions, Red Wings, Tigers, and most of all enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Betty Wood of Harbor Beach, and children, Thomas (Paula) Wood, Stephen (Catherine) Wood, David (Rochelle) Wood, James (Cheryl) Wood, Susan (Patrick) Sorenson, Charles (Kim) Wood, Robert (Lisa) Wood; 18 grandchildren, Anthony, Andrew, Aaron and Adam Wood, Robert Wood, Stephanie Wampler, Mary Wood, Alex Wood, Joel, and Jodi Wood, Christopher Sorenson, Thomas, Jennifer and Sean Sorenson, Jacob, Emily and Maxwell Wood, and Nathan Wood; and 13 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Francis (Miller) Robb, Virginia Miller, and many nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by a sister Dorothy (Floyd) Meyer, and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Herman Miller, David Miller, Margaret (Jack) Currie, Rhea (Hank) Eppenbrock, and Dr. Jim Robb.
Funeral Mass for Bob will be Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11 a.m., at Our Lady of Lake Huron Catholic Church, of the Holy Name of Mary Parish, with Fr. George Amos officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation for Bob will be Tuesday, from 2-8 p.m. at the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach. Visitation on Wednesday will be at the church beginning at 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m.
Memorials may be given to OLLH School.
Please note that during this time we are still practicing social distancing.
Please note that during this time we are still practicing social distancing.
