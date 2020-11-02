Robert Jack Rose Sr.
Robert Jack Rose Sr., (Bob Rose), 79, of Caseville passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at his home. In accordance with Bob's wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service for family and close friends will be held in the summer of 2021; more information will be announced.
Bob leaves to cherish his memory: "His" Myrna Louise Born
children Anita (Lewis) Coleman of Tennessee, Lucinda (John) Rouse of Tennessee, Laurie (Tony) Mince of Hartland, Vickie (Scott) Buchholz of Lake Orion, Krisie Fritz of Elkton, Rick (Kriste) Born of Linwood, Hollie Born of Farmington Hills and Dianna McLaughlin of Plymouth, Jennifer Bentley of Romulus, Jim Bentley of Romulus, Michelle (Larry) Schultz of Milan;21 grandchildren;11 great-grandchildren; brother, Charles (Betty) Rose of Tennessee, two nieces of Tennessee; four Godchildren; and many cousins.
Bob was born November 11, 1940, to the late Dorothy Mae Smith and Willard Rose in Harlan County, Kentucky.
Bob was preceded in death by his son, Robert Jack Rose Jr.
In 1965, Bob moved from Kentucky to Michigan with his wife Barbara Wilson and three children (Anita, Lucinda, and Bob Jr.) to start a new life and job at General Motors. His memory recalled, "he could work only 40 hours and make the same money he was making in Kentucky working 80 hours." Throughout his career he was an active UAW member.
Later, Bob would meet his late wife, Virginia Rose (Massey). Together, they retired from General Motors Ypsilanti and moved to Caseville to enjoy their retirement.
In 2001 Bob underwent a Kidney transplant. As a recipient, he surpassed the 15-year average transplant survival rate. He helped push a bill to the house floor to change Michigan PUBLIC ACT #78 of 1993; unfortunately, the bill did not pass. But his actions remind us that standing up for what is right is important.
Bob was a dedicated volunteer for Heartland Hospice, and in 2004 earned the Heartland Hospice Volunteer of the Year Award. When not busy with family, friends, or volunteering, Bob enjoyed photography, published story writing, being a contributing writer for the Huron Daily Tribune, fishing. and politics.
Bob was a very loving man who opened his home and wallet to anyone in need and loved supporting a good cause. He would always be the first to stand up when wrong had been done and give a good fight. Bob was accepting of all humans, all walks of life, all political and spiritual beliefs. Bob left a mark on this earth in his community and his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers. memorial donations may be directed to:
The National Kidney Foundation
of Michigan, 1169 Oak Valley Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48108, or online at www.nkfm.org/get-involved/giving
.
Heartland Hospice Thumb, 1171 S Van Dyke Rd Ste C &, Bad Axe, MI 48413, or online at heartlandhospicefund.org/
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Bob's tribute page at martinfuneralhome.com
.