Robert Lee Tuckey
Bob Tuckey, 80, of Cass City died peacefully, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 in his home.
He was born April 18, 1940 at home in Cass City, the seventh child born to Charles Luke and Evelyn D. (Doerr) Tuckey. He married Barbara Lee VanDam Feb. 6, 1965 in Chicago.
Bob learned to work at a very young age. Being one of eight children, work was mandatory, and his father worked six days a week. They raised most of the food they ate and therefore they did not go hungry. Sharing was expected including clothing and Christmas gifts. Bob attended Cass City High School and won the coveted Paul Smarks award for outstanding athlete in 1959. He held the 880-yard track record for thirteen years. Bob earned a B.S. degree from Central Michigan University and was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. After college, Bob moved back home to help run the family concrete business. Five years later, he began his accounting career and formed Anderson, Tuckey, Bernhardt & Doran CPA's with offices in Cass City, Caro and Marlette.
In the fall of 1964, he met Barb and they married four months later. Bob was named Cass City Citizen of the Year in 1994. He helped organize the Cass City Booster Club and the Tuscola County Community Foundation. Bob was active member of the Cass City Lions Club, Cass City United Methodist Church, Elkland Township Zoning Review Board, Cass City Development Board, Cass City Chamber of Commerce and the Rawson Foundation Board of Directors. Following retirement, he served on the board of Gulf Waters Resort in Florida.
Bob is survived by his wife Barb; daughter Christine (Ramon) Urdiales of Dorado, Puerto Rico; son Steven (Cassie) Tuckey of Vale, N.C.; grandchildren Jeffrey (Erin) Tuckey, Faith Tuckey; great-grandchildren Emmitt, Isaac; sisters Dorothy Mantey of Cass City, Eunice Kaufman of Cass City; brothers Charles (Iris) Tuckey of Cass City, Dr. Donald (Kathlyn) Tuckey of Frankenmuth, William (Sylvia) Tuckey of Cass City, Roy (Kathleen) Tuckey of Cass City; sisters-in-law Delores Tuckey of Cass City, Patricia (Martin) McKinley of Telluride, Colo.; brother-in-law Richard VanDam of Cary, N.C. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother JD Tuckey; brothers-in-law Carl Mantey, Donald Kaufman; sister-in-law Marion VanDam.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 in Cass City at the United Methodist Church with Rev. Bob Demyanovich officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Cass City Lions Club or Cass City United Methodist Church. Friends may share memories, prayers and photos with the family at www.kranzfuneralhome.com.
In accordance with the current state executive order, social distancing and limitations on numbers gathered in the funeral home will be observed. Attendees are also kindly reminded to wear a mask or other facial covering while inside the funeral home and in church.
Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 in Kranz Funeral Home, Cass City and 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 in Cass City United Methodist Church.
Arrangements were made by Kranz Funeral Home, Cass City.

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kranz Funeral Home
6850 Main Street
Cass City, MI 48726
(989) 872-2195
