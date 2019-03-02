Home

Services
KNOBLOCK FUNERAL HOME - Kinde
5720 N VAN DYKE
Kinde, MI 48445
989-874-4022
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
t. Michael's Catholic Church
Port Austin, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Port Austin, MI
View Map

Robert V. Brown


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert V. Brown Obituary
Robert V. Brown, 92, of Port Austin, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. He was born on April 17, 1926, in Indianapolis, IN, son of the late George and Irene (Wildes) Brown. He and Marie Squillace were married on Aug. 20, 1955. She preceded him in death Nov. 6, 2018. Robert was a Veteran of the United States Army and served during World War II in the European Theater from 1944-1946. He graduated from the University of Detroit in Finance and worked for the Chrysler Corporation in Hamtramck for 26 years. He moved to Port Austin from Sterling Heights in 1989. Robert was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Port Austin, the American Legion Post 499 in Port Austin, and the Port St. Lucie, FL Elks. He was also a member of the Barber Shop Society of America chorus group for 69 years. He enjoyed playing softball, golfing, and traveling the world. Robert was a member of a large family of 13 children having eight sisters and four brothers. He is survived by three children, Bobby (Deborah) Brown of Carrollton, TX, Paula Satchell of Loveland, CO, and Therese (Joel) Tanski of Libertyville, IL; seven grandchildren, Sarah Brown, Kevin Satchell, Kelsey Satchell, Derek Satchell, Klaire Satchell, Jessica Tanski, and Patrick Tanski; and four great-grandchildren, Kason Satchell, Kimber Satchell, Elisabeth Gefeldt, and Jack Satchell. He is also survived by two brothers, Lou Brown and Jim Brown. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at noon at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Port Austin. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Arrangements are being handled by the Knoblock Funeral Home in Kinde.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Mar. 2, 2019
