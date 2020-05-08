Robert W. Stiebe
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert W. Stiebe
Robert W. Stiebe, 76, of Filion, passed away unexpectedly on April 30, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw.
Robert was born Marion County, Kansas on Dec. 26, 1943 to the late Bernard and Melba (Riffel) Stiebe.
On Oct. 17, 1964, he married the love of his life, Rose M. Simmons at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Kinde. They were married for 52 years. She preceded him in death on May 7, 2017.
Robert worked on the family farm. He loved spending hours tinkering and fixing many different things. He enjoyed racing at Thunder Road Speedway, chainsaw racing, and tractor pulls. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.
Left to cherish his memory is his children: Dennis Stiebe of Filion and Amy (Michael) Glass of Bad Axe; and his granddaughters: Michaela, Meadow and London Glass. He is also survived by his brothers: Dave Stiebe of Rochester Hills and Ron (Marie) Stiebe of L'anse, Michigan and his aunt Pearl (Ed) Ulrich of Pigeon.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Tom Stiebe.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private visitation will take place. Cremation will follow at Sunset Valley Crematory in Bay City, Michigan.
Memorials may be offered to be used at the family's discretion.
Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Visitation
Send Flowers
Service
Sunset Valley Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MacAlpine Funeral Home, Inc - Bad Axe
302 North Hanselman
Bad Axe, MI 48413
(989) 269-6409
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
13 entries
May 9, 2020
I was not fortunate enough to know Bob but I was friends with Tom and David. They had the best parents ever who were a joy to talk to. Many memories in Stiebes pasture. I also still think of Tom, everyone loved him too. My sympathy to the family and especially David.
Susan (Byarski, Baslock) Eakin
Acquaintance
May 8, 2020
Sorry for the loss of the family sure will be missed .I will miss talking to Bob a great guy for sure.Until we meet again
Roger Miller
Friend
May 7, 2020
My sympathies to the Stiebe family . It will be sad driving by the Stiebe home and knowing Bob will not be in his shop working on the chainsaws.
Phil Case
Neighbor
May 4, 2020
Bob was a good friend,always enjoyed our visits together, he will be truly missed. Thoughts and prayers to his entire family. Terry and Vicki Soper
Terry Soper
Friend
May 3, 2020
Lots of fun childhood memories there. Summertime through the sand plains in the top-cut -off panel truck,wagons pulled behind the tractor through the sand plains; winter sledding down the 'big hill' in the sand plains; bird hunting in the barn down on the farm. Bub, thanks for the memories
Larry Hyzer
Friend
May 3, 2020
You are a great man. Great conversations. You will be missed. RIP
Robert Smith
Acquaintance
May 2, 2020
Photo by Ed Korleski, circa 1962 Bub with Swamp Rat
May 2, 2020
Prayers and condolences to the Sturbridge family. I was a classmate of Bobs! RIP Bob. Jim and mary Bambach
May 2, 2020
Was lucky to spend time with Bub & Rose in the early 60's...played with his car "Swamp Rat'-raced it at Ubly & he worked on my '55 Ford. Bub was kind, would do anything for a friend and had an easy laugh. Good memories of a rare Gent. Edw Korleski
susan korleski
Friend
May 2, 2020
So sorry to hear of Bobs passing. I enjoyed stopping to shoot the breeze with Bob. He always knew what was wrong with my chainsaws and would have them running better than new!
Ken and Fay Ignash
Friend
May 2, 2020
Dennis and Amy and family Sorry for your loss
Dave Pitcher
Neighbor
May 2, 2020
I am so sorry I have known him and his wife since I was little. Prayers to the family especially Dave. Dave so sorry was a great brother to you .
Pattie Korleski
Friend
May 2, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
jan depatty
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved