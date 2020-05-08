Robert W. Stiebe
Robert W. Stiebe, 76, of Filion, passed away unexpectedly on April 30, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw.
Robert was born Marion County, Kansas on Dec. 26, 1943 to the late Bernard and Melba (Riffel) Stiebe.
On Oct. 17, 1964, he married the love of his life, Rose M. Simmons at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Kinde. They were married for 52 years. She preceded him in death on May 7, 2017.
Robert worked on the family farm. He loved spending hours tinkering and fixing many different things. He enjoyed racing at Thunder Road Speedway, chainsaw racing, and tractor pulls. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.
Left to cherish his memory is his children: Dennis Stiebe of Filion and Amy (Michael) Glass of Bad Axe; and his granddaughters: Michaela, Meadow and London Glass. He is also survived by his brothers: Dave Stiebe of Rochester Hills and Ron (Marie) Stiebe of L'anse, Michigan and his aunt Pearl (Ed) Ulrich of Pigeon.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Tom Stiebe.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private visitation will take place. Cremation will follow at Sunset Valley Crematory in Bay City, Michigan.
Memorials may be offered to be used at the family's discretion.
Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 8, 2020.