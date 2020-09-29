Robert William McLean

Robert William McLean, 69, of Caseville passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at Henry Ford Hospital Detroit.

Bob was born Oct. 21, 1950 at Pigeon Hospital, Pigeon, Michigan. He was the son of the late Robert McLean and the late Lillian (Diebel) McLean. Bob grew up in Caseville and attended Caseville School. His senior year he attended Admiral Farragut Academy in St. Petersburg, Florida. Bob also attended Tri State University (now called Trine University) in Angola, Indiana.

Bob lived most of his life in Caseville. He worked along side his father in his father's insurance company, Robert McLean Insurance.

Bob had a love for boating and playing golf. He was a member of Scenic Country Club in Caseville.

Bob is survived by his uncle Jay and aunt Lila (Diebel) O'Hara and their daughter Kathleen Hess; aunt Valta (Diebel) Nienstedt; and four cousins.

Cremation has taken place and Bob's ashes rest in Caseville Cemetary next to his parents. No memorial has been planned due to COVID-19.



