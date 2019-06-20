Home

POWERED BY

Services
Champagne Funeral Chapel
7356 W Michigan Ave
Pigeon, MI 48755
989-453-2324
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Elkton United Methodist Church

Rodney Roy Forster


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rodney Roy Forster Obituary
Rodney Roy Forster, 64, of Elkton died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Scheurer Hospital in Pigeon. Rodney was born Nov. 23, 1954, in Bad Axe to the late Otto and Betty (Rolph) Forster. He graduated from Laker High School in 1973. He married Joanne Welling Nov. 17, 1984, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Elkton. He retired from both General Motors/Saginaw and Tower Automotive in Elkton as a machine repairman. He enjoyed turning a wrench on old and fast cars and Japanese vintage motorcycles. Handy and innovative around the house, he could fix anything. Rodney is survived by his wife Joanne; son Brian of Elkton; brothers Randy (Jeannie) of Bad Axe and Scott of Elkton; sister-in-law Deen of Elkton; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Ronald. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 21 at Elkton United Methodist Church. Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon. Memorials may be made to the Thumb Animal Shelter. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now