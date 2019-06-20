Rodney Roy Forster, 64, of Elkton died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Scheurer Hospital in Pigeon. Rodney was born Nov. 23, 1954, in Bad Axe to the late Otto and Betty (Rolph) Forster. He graduated from Laker High School in 1973. He married Joanne Welling Nov. 17, 1984, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Elkton. He retired from both General Motors/Saginaw and Tower Automotive in Elkton as a machine repairman. He enjoyed turning a wrench on old and fast cars and Japanese vintage motorcycles. Handy and innovative around the house, he could fix anything. Rodney is survived by his wife Joanne; son Brian of Elkton; brothers Randy (Jeannie) of Bad Axe and Scott of Elkton; sister-in-law Deen of Elkton; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Ronald. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 21 at Elkton United Methodist Church. Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon. Memorials may be made to the Thumb Animal Shelter. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary