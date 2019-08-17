Home

Kaufman & Company Funeral Home
84 Westland Drive
Bad Axe, MI 48413
(989) 269-3000
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaufman & Company Funeral Home
84 Westland Drive
Bad Axe, MI 48413
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kaufman & Company Funeral Home
84 Westland Drive
Bad Axe, MI 48413
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Kaufman & Company Funeral Home
84 Westland Drive
Bad Axe, MI 48413
Roger A. Talaski


1954 - 2019
Roger A. Talaski Obituary
Roger A. Talaski, 65, of Bad Axe, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at his home, with his family by his side, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on June 1, 1954, in Corona, California, to the late Elmer and Dorlene (Goniwicha) Talaski. He and Debra Grady were united in marriage on Oct. 13, 1973, in Bad Axe. Roger served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam for 10 years traveling the world. Roger was a foreman for Dan's Excavating for over 20 years and helped change the lives of many young men. He enjoyed working, playing lottery, hunting, gardening, fishing, and was a member of Pheasants Forever. Roger and Debbie enjoyed travelling, going to car shows with his Red, 1966 Ford Pickup, and spending time with his family. Roger is survived by his wife Debra Talaski of Bad Axe, Douglas (Tammy) Talaski of Filion, Melissa (Douglas Perry) Forbing of Livonia, nine grandchildren: Brady, Chase, Paige, Kyle, Kasey (Mark), Konnor, Kaine, Kole, Kroy, two great-grandchildren: Macee and Roger, his siblings: Lana (James) Lopiccola, Lynn (Dennis) Engelhart, Ricky (Linda) Talaski, Ronald (Brenda) Talaski, Lois Talaski, Sisters-in-law: Pennie (Russel) Rienas, Phyllis (Bob) Baxter, Theresa (David) Webb, and brothers-in-law: Ronald (Jessica) Grady, Richard Grady, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother Roy Talaski, nephew Bradley Talaski, Mother and Father-in-law Charles and Nancy Grady, and brother-in-law Rodney Grady. Funeral Services for Roger will be Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Kaufman Funeral Home of Bad Axe. Visitation for Roger will be Sunday, from 1 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Visitation on Monday will be at the funeral home beginning at 10am until time of services at 11 a.m. Memories can be shared at www.Kaufmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 17, 2019
