Roger C. Root, 74 of Cass City, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Courtney Manor, Bad Axe following a lengthy illness. He was born July 24, 1944 in Cass City to Clayton Claude and Luella Jessie (Holtz) Root. Roger graduated from Cass City High School in 1962. He was a hard working crop farmer on his family's Centennial farm and sold seed corn for Jacques seeds. An insurance agent, Roger was former president of Sebewaing Mutual Insurance Company. He also served as president of the Elkland Township Zoning Board. For over 40 years, Roger loved playing softball and pitched for a fastpitch church league. He enjoyed deer hunting and bowled on a league for many years. He looked forward to early morning card games with his farming friends and belonged to a Euchre club for many years. Roger was an avid Michigan State Spartan Fan. He proudly wore his baseball hat that read, "I'm the boss." Roger is survived by his children: Barbara (Anthony) Proia of Dunedin, FL; Roger Charles "Buzz" (Rebecca) Root of Philadelphia, PA; grandchildren: Christopher, Catherine, Axel; brother-in-law: George McKee of Lapeer. He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Maxine McKee, Amy (Frank) Nemeth. Funeral service held 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Kranz Funeral Home, Cass City with Chaplin Richard Barrigar of Compassus Hospice officiating. Interment will be in Elkland Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Compassus Hospice of Cass City. Family and friends may share memories, prayers and photos with the family at www.kranzfuneralhome.com. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in Kranz Funeral Home, Cass City and from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Kranz Funeral Home, Cass City. Arrangements by Kranz Funeral Home, Cass City, Michigan. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on July 23, 2019