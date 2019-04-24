Services Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM St. John Lutheran Church Palms , MI View Map Celebration of Life 12:00 PM St. John Lutheran Church Palms , MI View Map Ronald E. Klaus

Ronald E. Klaus, 75, of Palms, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, in his home with his family by his side. He was born April 18, 1944, in Delaware Township, the son of the late Raymond and I. Evelyn (Erdman) Klaus. Ron grew up in the Palms area and attended Deckerville Community Schools, graduating in 1961. On April 24, 1965, he married Miss. Eleanor M. Kerbyson at St. John Lutheran Church, Palms. Together, they raised three boys and ran the Poverty Hills Farm in Delaware Township. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, and served as a volunteer fireman on the Delaware Township Fire Department for 25 years. He also served on the Michigan Milk Producers Association Board. He grew hay, loved John Deere tractors, hunting, driving his gator on crop tours when he was supposed to be home for dinner, traveling Up-North and wintering in Arizona. Ron is survived by his wife, Eleanor, of Palms; three sons, Brian (Debbie) Klaus of Holland, Brad (Renee) Klaus of Palms, and Jeff (Liz) Klaus of Jeddo; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Earl (Phyllis) Klaus of Deckerville; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ken and Dale; and one sister, Charlotte. A memorial service to honor the life of Ronald E. Klaus will be held at noon Saturday, April 27, 2019, in St. John Lutheran Church, Palms. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at church. Memorials may be given to St. John Lutheran Church, Palms or the Deckerville Goodtimers. Condolences may be sent online to apseyfuneralhome.net Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 24, 2019