Ronald Eugene Elenbaum
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Eugene Elenbaum
Ronald Eugene Elenbaum, 80 of Mayville, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his home in Mayville, after a long battle with cancer.
Ronald was born to the late Merrill and Wilma (Terrill) Elenbaum on Aug. 19, 1939 at his home in Sebewaing. He grew up on the family farm. Ron was a 1957 graduate of Pigeon High School. He married Marilyn Elaine Kuhl, on July 16, 1960 at Elkton Evangelical United Brethren Church. They lived on a farm in Pigeon for the first five and a half years of their marriage. Then, in 1966 they purchased and moved to a Dairy Farm in Mayville. Ron was a Dairy Farmer all his life. He was a member of the Michigan Milk Producers Association, Michigan Farm Bureau and Mills Memorial Baptist Church serving on their boards. Ronald was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle. He loved his family and friends and also liked to watch Michigan Sports on TV with his family.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Marilyn of 59 years; children, Kimberly (Paul) Taylor of Mayville, Timothy (Kerry) Elenbaum of Caro, Thomas (Sherri) Elenbaum of Mayville, and Nancy (David) Leming of Markle, Indiana; grandchildren, Christopher (Rebecca) Hollenbeck, Samantha (Matthew) Bolton, Zachary (Emily) Taylor, Timothy (Stephanie) Elenbaum, Curtis (Bridgette) Elenbaum, Angel (Aaron) Green, Jason Elenbaum, Justin Elenbaum, Amy Elenbaum (Mario), Elizabeth (Jeremy) Bayon, Miranda Elenbaum (Morgan), Kristen (Chaz) Auten, Caleb Elenbaum (Annie), Cody (Stephanie) Leming, Jacob Leming (Alyssa), and Trinity Hodder; 23 great grandchildren; sister-in-laws, Mary Lou Elenbaum of Pigeon, Marilyn A Elenbaum and Marjorie Elenbaum of Sebewaing, and brother-in-law, Lyle (Naomi) Thompson of Clyde; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Merrill and Wilma (Terrill) Elenbaum; son, Daniel Merrill Elenbaum; great grandaughter, Lilian Jane Auten; brothers, Junior Merrill, Budd, Gerald, Sherl (Jake) Elenbaum; and sister, Norma Thompson.
The Family will receive visitors from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Avram Funeral Home and noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Mills Memorial Baptist Church.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Mills Memorial Church, 6123 Lincoln St. Mayville, with Pastor Jeremy Wallace and Pastor Sam Reece officiating.
Burial will follow at the Watertown Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mills Memorial Baptist Church or Bay Shore Camp.
Friends may share an online condolence at www.avramfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Avram Funeral Home, 6028 Lincoln St., PO Box 130, Mayville, MI 48744 Phone 989-843-5441.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Avram Funeral Home - Mayville
6028 Lincoln Street
Mayville, MI 48744
989-843-5441
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved