Ronald Eugene Elenbaum
Ronald Eugene Elenbaum, 80 of Mayville, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his home in Mayville, after a long battle with cancer.
Ronald was born to the late Merrill and Wilma (Terrill) Elenbaum on Aug. 19, 1939 at his home in Sebewaing. He grew up on the family farm. Ron was a 1957 graduate of Pigeon High School. He married Marilyn Elaine Kuhl, on July 16, 1960 at Elkton Evangelical United Brethren Church. They lived on a farm in Pigeon for the first five and a half years of their marriage. Then, in 1966 they purchased and moved to a Dairy Farm in Mayville. Ron was a Dairy Farmer all his life. He was a member of the Michigan Milk Producers Association, Michigan Farm Bureau and Mills Memorial Baptist Church serving on their boards. Ronald was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle. He loved his family and friends and also liked to watch Michigan Sports on TV with his family.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Marilyn of 59 years; children, Kimberly (Paul) Taylor of Mayville, Timothy (Kerry) Elenbaum of Caro, Thomas (Sherri) Elenbaum of Mayville, and Nancy (David) Leming of Markle, Indiana; grandchildren, Christopher (Rebecca) Hollenbeck, Samantha (Matthew) Bolton, Zachary (Emily) Taylor, Timothy (Stephanie) Elenbaum, Curtis (Bridgette) Elenbaum, Angel (Aaron) Green, Jason Elenbaum, Justin Elenbaum, Amy Elenbaum (Mario), Elizabeth (Jeremy) Bayon, Miranda Elenbaum (Morgan), Kristen (Chaz) Auten, Caleb Elenbaum (Annie), Cody (Stephanie) Leming, Jacob Leming (Alyssa), and Trinity Hodder; 23 great grandchildren; sister-in-laws, Mary Lou Elenbaum of Pigeon, Marilyn A Elenbaum and Marjorie Elenbaum of Sebewaing, and brother-in-law, Lyle (Naomi) Thompson of Clyde; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Merrill and Wilma (Terrill) Elenbaum; son, Daniel Merrill Elenbaum; great grandaughter, Lilian Jane Auten; brothers, Junior Merrill, Budd, Gerald, Sherl (Jake) Elenbaum; and sister, Norma Thompson.
The Family will receive visitors from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Avram Funeral Home and noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Mills Memorial Baptist Church.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Mills Memorial Church, 6123 Lincoln St. Mayville, with Pastor Jeremy Wallace and Pastor Sam Reece officiating.
Burial will follow at the Watertown Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mills Memorial Baptist Church or Bay Shore Camp.
Friends may share an online condolence at www.avramfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Avram Funeral Home, 6028 Lincoln St., PO Box 130, Mayville, MI 48744 Phone 989-843-5441.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 26, 2020.